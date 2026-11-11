Vietnam, RoK cooperate in robot industry

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Vietnam–Republic of Korea (RoK) cooperation in the robot industry on November 11.



Under the agreement, the two sides will establish a cooperation framework based on their respective capabilities, strengths and networks in industry, academia, research and development (R&D). Their cooperation will focus on technology exchanges, the implementation of practical demonstration models, business networking, professional capacity building, and the promotion of international cooperation initiatives in the robotics sector.



They will jointly explore the possibility of establishing and operating the Korea-Vietnam Advanced Industrial Centre for Robotics (KV AICR) at the VNU-HCM Innovation Hub. The two sides also aim to develop a coordination mechanism in Vietnam to facilitate connections among research, application and technology development activities in robotics.



In terms of applications, they will study demand for robot-based automation in Vietnam's manufacturing, logistics, agriculture and fisheries sectors. Potential activities include assessing industrial demand, conducting on-site surveys, and designing joint pilot projects and technology demonstrations. The cooperation is expected to help link research capabilities with the practical needs of businesses and production sectors.



VNU-HCM and KIRIA will also promote connections within the Vietnam–RoK robotics business ecosystem through business networking activities, the establishment of joint ventures, partnerships with system integrators, and technology commercialisation.



The two sides will consider developing joint R&D programmes, exchanging technical knowledge, organising seminars and conferences, and fostering partnerships among educational institutions, businesses and research organisations.



Regarding human resources development, they will work together to develop education, training and internship programmes, technical scholarships, and specialised human resources in robotics. They will also coordinate to identify, develop and seek funding for official development assistance (ODA) programmes and other international development cooperation initiatives.



Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai, President of VNU-HCM, said the university aims not only to provide students with access to modern equipment and technologies, but also to create opportunities for students, lecturers and scientists across scientific and technological fields to directly engage in and strengthen their capacity to address practical challenges facing businesses and society.



KIRIA is a government-affiliated agency under the RoK Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, tasked with promoting the development of the country's robot industry. It was established in 2010 under the RoK's Intelligent Robots Development and Distribution Promotion Act.



Cho Yeong Hoon, President of KIRIA, expressed his hope that the agreement will help further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two institutions as well as between the two countries.



KIRIA will continue to work closely with VNU-HCM through regular exchanges and the implementation of the agreed cooperation activities, he said./.

VNA