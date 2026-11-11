Business

Vietnam, RoK cooperate in robot industry

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) will establish a cooperation framework based on their respective capabilities, strengths and networks in industry, academia, research and development (R&D).

The MOU signing ceremony between Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) on November 11, 2026 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
The MOU signing ceremony between Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) on November 11, 2026 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Vietnam–Republic of Korea (RoK) cooperation in the robot industry on November 11.

Under the agreement, the two sides will establish a cooperation framework based on their respective capabilities, strengths and networks in industry, academia, research and development (R&D). Their cooperation will focus on technology exchanges, the implementation of practical demonstration models, business networking, professional capacity building, and the promotion of international cooperation initiatives in the robotics sector.

They will jointly explore the possibility of establishing and operating the Korea-Vietnam Advanced Industrial Centre for Robotics (KV AICR) at the VNU-HCM Innovation Hub. The two sides also aim to develop a coordination mechanism in Vietnam to facilitate connections among research, application and technology development activities in robotics.

In terms of applications, they will study demand for robot-based automation in Vietnam's manufacturing, logistics, agriculture and fisheries sectors. Potential activities include assessing industrial demand, conducting on-site surveys, and designing joint pilot projects and technology demonstrations. The cooperation is expected to help link research capabilities with the practical needs of businesses and production sectors.

VNU-HCM and KIRIA will also promote connections within the Vietnam–RoK robotics business ecosystem through business networking activities, the establishment of joint ventures, partnerships with system integrators, and technology commercialisation.

The two sides will consider developing joint R&D programmes, exchanging technical knowledge, organising seminars and conferences, and fostering partnerships among educational institutions, businesses and research organisations.

Regarding human resources development, they will work together to develop education, training and internship programmes, technical scholarships, and specialised human resources in robotics. They will also coordinate to identify, develop and seek funding for official development assistance (ODA) programmes and other international development cooperation initiatives.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai, President of VNU-HCM, said the university aims not only to provide students with access to modern equipment and technologies, but also to create opportunities for students, lecturers and scientists across scientific and technological fields to directly engage in and strengthen their capacity to address practical challenges facing businesses and society.

KIRIA is a government-affiliated agency under the RoK Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, tasked with promoting the development of the country's robot industry. It was established in 2010 under the RoK's Intelligent Robots Development and Distribution Promotion Act.

Cho Yeong Hoon, President of KIRIA, expressed his hope that the agreement will help further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two institutions as well as between the two countries.

KIRIA will continue to work closely with VNU-HCM through regular exchanges and the implementation of the agreed cooperation activities, he said./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #robot industry #Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City #Republic of Korea #Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement Korea (RoK) Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

Participants at the Vietnam–RoK AI and Digital Technology Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote AI cooperation

Vietnam attaches importance to international cooperation while building its own technological capabilities, gaining greater mastery of key technologies and strengthening its participation in global AI value chains, and the RoK is its important partner in this process.

An AI-powered robot at the 2026 Seoul AI Conference. (Photo: VNA)

RoK’s AI robotics drive opens cooperation opportunities with Vietnam

Dao Tuan Hung, President of the Business Association of Vietnamese in Korea (BAVIK), said Vietnam should adopt a practical approach by prioritising specialised robots, including autonomous mobile robots (AMR/AGV), collaborative robots and machine vision systems, in sectors such as agro-fishery processing, textiles and garments, electronics and logistics.

See more

The opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 brings together more than 500 leading enterprises from over 20 provinces and cities nationwide, alongside large national pavilions representing more than 20 countries and territories. Exhibitors are showcasing over 700 booths, creating a platform for leading technologies, products and solutions from the global food industry.

Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (right) meets with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10. (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, Japan discuss cooperation in finance and strategic sectors

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.

Processing frozen mangos for export in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Vegetable, fruit export boom hinges on technology

Pham Quoc Liem, General Director of U&I Agricultural JSC (Unifarm), said Vietnam needs chain-linked models for each key product, with clear roles for lead enterprises and clear responsibilities and benefits for stakeholders. The State should issue coordination policies and preferential credit support to build standardised raw material zones with stable productivity and quality. Research, development and commercialisation of competitive varieties will add further momentum.

At the rice handover record signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese company hands over 1,500 tonnes of rice to Cuban partner

Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA has expanded its cultivation area from 1,000ha to more than 2,500ha across the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Granma, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara. Its CT16 hybrid rice variety has achieved yields of more than 7 tonnes of fresh paddy per hectare.

A ballpoint pen production line at Thien Long Group in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up efforts to unlock growth drivers

The municipal People's Committee has identified the year-end period as crucial to mobilising more than 1.2 quadrillion VND (46.7 billion USD) for development investment, boosting traditional and new growth drivers, and removing bottlenecks related to land, planning, site clearance, construction materials and investment procedures.

At the business networking programme between Vietnamese and Polish enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City on November 10. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Poland promotes trade, culinary culture in Ho Chi Minh City

The “Taste Europe!” programme is part of a series of promotional activities aimed at demonstrating that European food products represent not only high quality but also a commitment to environmental responsibility, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek said.

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) presents a souvenir to Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on November 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens cooperation with Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Tuan expected JBIC to help promote investment flows from Japan into Vietnam, with priority given to large-scale projects in green energy, smart infrastructure, semiconductors and high-tech electronics, as well as projects with spillover effects that enable Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in global supply and value chains.