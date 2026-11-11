Sci-Tech

Vietnam ranks among world's top 50 economies in digital and AI competitiveness

Vietnam ranked 13th in AI application, 15th in digital and AI governance, and 21st in efficiency, highlighting its strengths in digital technology and AI application, and in digital governance.

Vietnam ranks among the world's top 50 economies in the 2026 World Digital and AI Ranking (WDAIR 2026). (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam ranks among the world's top 50 economies in the 2026 World Digital and AI Ranking (WDAIR 2026). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam ranked 37th among 70 economies in the 2026 World Digital and AI Ranking (WDAIR 2026), placing it among the world's top 50 in its first official assessment by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) of Switzerland.

The Ministry of Science and Technology announced the result at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 11.

Vietnam’s strengths and areas for improvement

Tran Minh Tan, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology Strategy under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam scored 78.09 points, ranking third among six Southeast Asian economies assessed, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The result reflects progress in implementing the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, particularly efforts to develop digital infrastructure, promote digital transformation, apply technology, and reform governance methods, he noted.

Vietnam ranked 13th in AI application, 15th in digital and AI governance, and 21st in efficiency, highlighting its strengths in digital technology and AI application, and in digital governance.

Prof. Arturo Bris, Director of the IMD World Competitiveness Centre, said the rankings drew on data collected from regions worldwide and recognised Vietnam’s strengths in the above-mentioned areas.

However, he also pointed out several weaknesses Vietnam needs to address in the coming time, including the high cost of AI tools, a shortage of AI talent, cybersecurity risks, data leaks and AI governance.

He recommended developing shared infrastructure to reduce AI costs, building a pool of AI experts and increasing investment in research and development. He also said the Government should become a model user of AI, expressing his confidence that Vietnam can improve its ranking in the coming years.

vnanet_dpm-dung.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (centre) speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

New phase of development in productivity, knowledge and creative capacity

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung stressed that science, technology and innovation are becoming key drivers of growth, while digital transformation is reshaping governance, production and service delivery. AI is opening new opportunities to improve productivity, knowledge and creative capacity.

The digital and AI competitiveness ranking provides an important reference for assessing how economies seize opportunities, adapt to changes and build development advantages, he said, noting that for Vietnam, this presents both a major opportunity and an urgent need for action.

Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW sets the target of placing Vietnam among the top three countries in Southeast Asia and the world's top 50 in digital competitiveness and e-government development by 2030, as well as among the Southeast Asian region's top three in AI research and development, he said, stressing that achieving these goals requires continual innovation, substantive capability advancement, and national position elevation in global value chains.

The Deputy PM urged ministries, agencies and localities to strengthen institutional quality, governance quality and implementation efficiency, accelerate administrative reform and online public services, enhance data connectivity and sharing, and facilitate businesses’ adoption of digital technologies and AI to their operations.

He also called for greater investment in strategic platforms, next-generation telecommunications and data infrastructure, and computing resources, alongside efforts to reduce AI access costs for businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises.

He stressed that priorities should include strategic technology research and development, AI workforce training to meet practical demand, and ensuring that investment is aligned with the capacity to utilise technology and its actual effectiveness.

The State should play an enabling role, businesses should take the lead, and research institutes and universities should contribute to knowledge, technology and human resources development, Dung went on.

The Deputy PM tasked the Ministry of Science and Technology with leading a review of IMD’s new methodology, analysing its indicators and identifying the causes of Vietnam’s strengths and shortcomings, particularly the areas needing improvement.

The ministry should then propose targeted tasks and solutions with clear responsibilities, expected outcomes and regular assessment mechanisms, focusing on institutional quality, public service efficiency, infrastructure, human resources and AI adoption costs, he said./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #digital and AI competitiveness #2026 World Digital and AI Ranking #International Institute for Management Development #Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer of French technology group Dassault Systèmes. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France step up cooperation in AI, digital twin technology

At the meeting, the Deputy PM praised the group's contributions to promoting technology cooperation between Vietnam and France, particularly its collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the National Innovation Centre (NIC) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for digital twins and artificial intelligence (AI) in Hanoi.

Participants at the Vietnam–RoK AI and Digital Technology Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote AI cooperation

Vietnam attaches importance to international cooperation while building its own technological capabilities, gaining greater mastery of key technologies and strengthening its participation in global AI value chains, and the RoK is its important partner in this process.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long speaks at the international seminar entitled “Trusted Services Beyond Borders: Establishing Digital Trust Infrastructure for an AI-Driven World” on October 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes cross-border digital trust in AI era

As AI becomes increasingly involved in digital transactions, digital content's origin and integrity must be verified proactively, rather than merely detecting false information after it emerges, an official has said.

See more

USTH students access modern equipment (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s AI ambition runs into talent wall

AI is becoming a foundational technology, cutting across industrial production, healthcare, education, finance, governance and public service delivery. But turning technological potential into practical value requires a workforce able to study, master and apply AI to Vietnam’s real-world problems.

Trainees practise programming and operating robots at the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park Training Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Malaysia hold potential for cooperation in robotics industry

Businesses from both countries should lead joint research and field-testing projects in areas such as electronic component inspection, warehouse transport, agricultural monitoring and medical logistics, said Samirul Ariff Othman, a policy, economic and business analyst at Global Asia Consulting and visiting lecturer at Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Ericsson establishes R&D capability in Vietnam

This initiative builds on Ericsson’s growing software engineering and testing capabilities in the country, and will further strengthen Vietnam’s contribution to Ericsson’s global technology development.

An AI-powered robot at the 2026 Seoul AI Conference. (Photo: VNA)

RoK’s AI robotics drive opens cooperation opportunities with Vietnam

Dao Tuan Hung, President of the Business Association of Vietnamese in Korea (BAVIK), said Vietnam should adopt a practical approach by prioritising specialised robots, including autonomous mobile robots (AMR/AGV), collaborative robots and machine vision systems, in sectors such as agro-fishery processing, textiles and garments, electronics and logistics.

Russian survey vessel Akademik M.A. Lavrentyev (Photo: VNA)

Russian survey vessel docks in Hai Phong

This is the third joint marine scientific survey in Vietnamese waters, running from November 4 - December 12, and one of the opening field activities under the Vietnam–Russia roadmap for marine scientific research cooperation for 2026-2035.

Smart products, chips and semiconductor materials are displayed at the launch ceremony of the national semiconductor chip prototyping support centre in Hanoi on June 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Japan semiconductor cooperation paves the way for high-tech investment

The two countries are implementing five semiconductor research projects involving leading universities, with funding agreements signed in July. The projects cover three-dimensional integrated circuits, advanced semiconductor materials, secure artificial intelligence (AI) chips and power electronic components.

An exhibition space at the “Da Nang Semiconductors and High-Tech 2026” conference, organised by the Da Nang People’s Committee. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Mobilising international resources to drive Vietnam’s technology development

Vietnam previously focused mainly on attracting overseas experts and intellectuals to work in the country over the long term, but this approach encountered certain difficulties. Cooperation methods are now shifting towards greater flexibility, allowing experts to take part in conferences and scientific seminars, contribute to addressing major national challenges, or participate in short-term training and research programmes.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dinh Ngoc Thach, lecturer and researcher in automatic control theory and robotics at the French National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts (Cnam) (Photo: VNA)

Core technologies key to sustainable robotics development in Vietnam: expert

Vietnam should select suitable robotic platforms and gradually build capacity in core technologies, including sensing, environmental perception, positioning, state estimation, AI, control and system integration. This will help develop technologies applicable across multiple sectors while avoiding fragmented investment and dependence on a single product category.

AI robots have become effective assistants in providing administrative services and reducing the workload of officials in Lam Dong province (Photo: VNA)

AI robots help streamline administrative procedures

Operating around the clock, AI robots provide information on administrative procedures, required documents, processing times, fees and relevant regulations, complementing assistance from civil servants.

High prospects for Vietnam-Italy cooperation in robotics industry

High prospects for Vietnam-Italy cooperation in robotics industry

Vietnam and Italy have highly complementary strengths in this robotics field. Italy has experience in machinery manufacturing, industrial robotics applications and an established business network, while Vietnam has a dynamic market, strong demand for production modernisation and a promising young engineering workforce.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and the foreign ambassadors at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives new foreign ambassadors

Vietnam wishes to step up cooperation with the countries in such areas as economy, trade and investment; cutting-edge science and technology applications, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, new materials, digital transformation, sustainable agriculture, the environment, energy and renewable energy, the marine economy and maritime transport.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Over 400 scientists attend international material conference

Discussions focus on six key areas, including advanced materials and their applications for sustainable development; environmentally friendly material processing technologies; product lifecycle engineering; sustainable machine design; low-carbon industries and the circular economy; and artificial intelligence and digital transformation in material and mechanical engineering.

Rigobert Pinga Pinga, Acting Representative of OIF for Asia-Pacific speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Franconomics 2026 explores human-centred technological transformation

Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyen Anh Tuan, Rector of VNU-IS, said Franconomics was launched in 2019 as a multidisciplinary platform connecting scientists, policymakers, businesses and international organisations to discuss socio-economic issues relevant to Vietnam and the Francophone community.