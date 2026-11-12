Business

Deputy PM urges efficient ODA use, prioritising key projects

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang stressed the need to carefully assess the efficiency of ODA use, as Vietnam is no longer eligible for low-cost loans.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang answers questions about financial affairs at the second session of the 16th National Assembly on November 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang answers questions about financial affairs at the second session of the 16th National Assembly on November 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang, during a question-and-answer (Q&A) session on financial affairs at the second session of the 16th National Assembly on November 12, stressed the need to ensure the effectiveness of official development assistance (ODA) loans and concentrate funding on projects with clear economic and social benefits, while avoiding scattered investment.

The Deputy PM said Vietnam's public debt, foreign borrowing and government debt levels remained well below the ceilings permitted by the NA, leaving room to mobilise ODA alongside other funding sources for economic development.

However, he stressed the need to carefully assess the efficiency of ODA use, as Vietnam is no longer eligible for low-cost loans. Borrowing costs, construction conditions and contractor selection must be thoroughly reviewed to ensure funds are used effectively and safely.

ODA should be prioritised for major projects with clear socio-economic and financial benefits rather than spread thinly across multiple projects, he added.

Regarding the mobilisation of private investment through public-private partnerships (PPP), particularly in infrastructure and transport, Thang said developed countries effectively adopted models in which businesses either invest in construction and recoup their capital through user fees with a reasonable return, or take over State-built infrastructure for operation and maintenance (O&M).

Vietnam has also adopted both models and enacted the 2020 Law on Public-Private Partnership Investment, with policies encouraging businesses to participate in such projects, he noted.

Vietnam mainly applies the model in which businesses finance construction and recover their investment through user fees. Under the Law on Public-Private Partnership Investment, the State can contribute around 50% of a project’s total investment, rising to 70% in special cases, depending on its nature and efficiency.

Thang said many earlier PPP projects encountered financial difficulties because businesses had to bear the full investment costs. State participation in risk-sharing has since made most newly assessed projects financially viable.

For the O&M model, he said the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction are working on a pilot scheme to auction or tender the rights to collect tolls on several projects, particularly sections of the North-South Expressway.

This model can attract businesses by reducing risks related to site clearance, construction and price fluctuations. PPP-related regulations also provide for risk-sharing when actual revenue falls below projections and allow the State to buy back projects in certain special circumstances.

For public investment disbursement, Thang said the Government is taking strong measures to achieve a 100% disbursement rate, which was expected to contribute an additional 1.7 percentage points to economic growth and help achieve the target of growth exceeding 10% in 2026.

In his remarks at the session, NA President Tran Thanh Man acknowledged progress in financial and budget management, public investment and business support, but pointed to persistent problems, including slow disbursement, unallocated capital, and ODA and PPP bottlenecks, along with issues regarding tax management for e-commerce activities, businesses operating on digital platforms, and firms’ access to finance and global value chains.

He urged the Government and relevant agencies to improve public investment regulations, speed up disbursement, reallocate funds from stalled projects to those with better performance, and strengthen control over advance payments and their recovery. He also called for better ODA project preparation and closer coordination with donors.

Other priorities include consolidating the PPP legal framework, resolving outstanding transitional Build-Transfer (BT) projects by December 31, 2027, studying the establishment of a PPP project development fund, improving tax administration of digital businesses and foreign providers, and maintaining tax, fee, and land-rent relief alongside appropriate business support in 2027./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #key projects #Q&A session #official development assistance #ODA #16th National Assembly #public-private partnership
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

National Assembly Election

Related News

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the question-and-answer session at the second sitting of the 16th National Assembly on November 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA’s second session: 5 trillion VND ready for national housing fund

The Ministry of Finance has prepared 5 trillion VND (194.6 million USD) in charter capital for the establishment of a National Housing Fund, with the amount potentially rising to 10 trillion VND after three years of operation, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan told the National Assembly on November 12.

See more

A panoramic view of the site designated for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam to access MBIR reactor research capabilities, gradually master nuclear technology

As Vietnam develops its nuclear science and technology and prepares the necessary conditions in terms of human resources, research capacity, safety systems and technical infrastructure, participation in international research programmes and access to MBIR will enable the country to conduct experiments supporting its programme for the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Illustrative image (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

State secret list for financial sector issued

Top secret items include detailed submissions, reports, proposals, explanatory documents, and data concerning state financial and budgetary policies presented to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the National Assembly, the National Assembly Standing Committee, or the Government in the event of an emergency related to national defence, national security, social order and safety, or a war for the defence of the Fatherland.

At the 2026 Vietnam Food Forum (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese food exporters see EU as major market amid stricter standards

The EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) tariff cuts are opening doors. But the EU is also a market with a strict and frequently updated system of standards and regulations, especially in food safety, quarantine, traceability, environmental protection and sustainable development.

Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

A notable project is the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Plant, located in Dakcheung district of Xekong province and Xanxay district of Attapeu province. Featuring 133 turbines, the project began commercial operations on August 22, 2025, and supplies electricity to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung holds working sessions with leaders of major Japanese corporations on November 10 to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam’s mineral industry (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam steps up cooperation with leading Japanese corporations

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung spoke highly of economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, highlighting the important role of Japanese businesses in developing production, transferring technology and strengthening supply chain linkages in Vietnam.

The MOU signing ceremony between Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) on November 11, 2026 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Vietnam, RoK cooperate in robot industry

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) will establish a cooperation framework based on their respective capabilities, strengths and networks in industry, academia, research and development (R&D).

The opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 brings together more than 500 leading enterprises from over 20 provinces and cities nationwide, alongside large national pavilions representing more than 20 countries and territories. Exhibitors are showcasing over 700 booths, creating a platform for leading technologies, products and solutions from the global food industry.

Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (right) meets with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10. (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, Japan discuss cooperation in finance and strategic sectors

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.

Processing frozen mangos for export in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Vegetable, fruit export boom hinges on technology

Pham Quoc Liem, General Director of U&I Agricultural JSC (Unifarm), said Vietnam needs chain-linked models for each key product, with clear roles for lead enterprises and clear responsibilities and benefits for stakeholders. The State should issue coordination policies and preferential credit support to build standardised raw material zones with stable productivity and quality. Research, development and commercialisation of competitive varieties will add further momentum.

At the rice handover record signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese company hands over 1,500 tonnes of rice to Cuban partner

Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA has expanded its cultivation area from 1,000ha to more than 2,500ha across the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Granma, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara. Its CT16 hybrid rice variety has achieved yields of more than 7 tonnes of fresh paddy per hectare.