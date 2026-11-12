PM Le Minh Hung answers lawmakers’ questions for the first time

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to spend the entire day of November 12 on question-and-answer sessions as part of its second sitting, with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to answer deputies’ lawmakers for the first time.



The proceedings are broadcast live on television and radio, allowing voters and the public to follow.



Following opening remarks by NA President Tran Thanh Man, lawmakers will question Government officials on two groups of issues, beginning with the financial sector.



The first round focuses on the allocation, management and disbursement of public investment capital in 2026, in connection with the 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan. Deputies will seek clarification on the causes of and responsibility for slow disbursement, particularly for key projects, as well as measures to ensure implementation progress, quality and investment efficiency. Other issues include difficulties in mobilising, allocating and effectively using official development assistance (ODA), concessional loans and investment capital under the public-private partnership (PPP) model; tax administration for e-commerce, digital platform-based businesses and foreign suppliers; and measures to prevent tax revenue losses and ensure fairness and transparency in tax compliance.



Lawmakers are also expected to raise questions on measures to promote economic growth, improve the investment and business climate, and address difficulties facing enterprises, household businesses and individual business operators, particularly regarding access to capital, production and business costs, administrative procedures and business conditions.



Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan is the main respondent. Deputy Prime Ministers Nguyen Van Thang and Ho Quoc Dung, along with Ministers of Construction, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, and Justice, and the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, will also participate in answering questions and clarifying related issues.



The second round of questioning concentrates on science and technology. Lawmakers will seek updates on the implementation of science, technology and innovation tasks under Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation. They will also question officials on responsibility and solutions for delays in allocating and disbursing funding, as well as the inefficient use of resources earmarked for these areas.



Other topics include the development of strategic technologies, promotion of innovation and mobilisation of business investment in research and development.



Deputies are also expected to raise questions concerning digital transformation in State management and the development of digital government, the digital economy and the digital society, along with issues related to connectivity, interoperability, data sharing and reuse among national, sectoral and local databases.



The management and development of artificial intelligence (AI), the establishment of standards and technical regulations, and information safety and security in AI research and application will be also discussed, together with measures to help organisations, businesses and citizens strengthen their digital capabilities and skills and make effective use of AI applications.



Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan is the main respondent, with Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and the Ministers of Finance, Public Security and Justice joining the session to address related matters.



The second round of questioning continues until the beginning of the afternoon sitting.



PM Hung will then take the floor to answer questions from deputies, while NA President Man will deliver his concluding remarks./.

VNA