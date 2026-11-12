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Dien Bien macadamia expands its market reach

Alongside expanding growing areas, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien is promoting production linkages and processing investment to increase agricultural product value. The presence of local macadamia products on Vietnam Airlines flights has opened up new opportunities to promote the province’s produce to wider markets.

#Dien Bien #Macadamia #Agricultural production linkages #Agricultural product processing
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Dien Bien turns local strengths into drivers of green growth

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