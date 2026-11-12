Politics

Vietnam, Cambodia step up coordination at UN, other multilateral forums

Vietnam always attaches importance to and supports Cambodia’s national construction and development, Ambassador Do Hung Viet stated, expressing his belief that Cambodia will continue to achieve many new successes.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet (left), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, congratulates Ambassador Chhea Keo, Permanent Representative of Cambodia to the UN, on the 73rd anniversary of Cambodia’s Independence Day and the founding anniversary of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (November 9, 1953–2026). (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet (left), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, congratulates Ambassador Chhea Keo, Permanent Representative of Cambodia to the UN, on the 73rd anniversary of Cambodia’s Independence Day and the founding anniversary of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (November 9, 1953–2026). (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Ambassadors Do Hung Viet and Chhea Keo, respective Permanent Representatives of Vietnam and Cambodia to the UN, have agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at the UN and other multilateral forums, contributing to the consolidation of their countries’ good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.

The commitment was made during a meeting on November 10, when Viet led a Vietnamese delegation to visit and extend congratulations to Chhea on the 73rd anniversary of Cambodia’s Independence Day and the founding anniversary of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (November 9, 1953–2026).

The two diplomats recalled the history of the Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian peoples’ struggles for independence, highlighting the solidarity and mutual support among the three Indochinese countries during their fight against colonialism and imperialism for national independence and freedom.

They affirmed that Vietnam and Cambodia have maintained strong mutual support and cooperation across multiple fields.

Vietnam always attaches importance to and supports Cambodia’s national construction and development, Viet stated, expressing his belief that Cambodia will continue to achieve many new successes.

The Vietnamese ambassador wished Cambodia success in hosting the 20th Francophonie Summit, scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh on November 15–16, 2026, thus further demonstrating the country’s role, standing and positive contributions to regional and international cooperation./.

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#NQ 59 #Cambodia #Vietnam-Cambodia relations #Ambassador Do Hung Viet #Ambassador Chhea Keo #Cambodia’s Independence Day #Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Cambodia Vietnam
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