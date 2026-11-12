☀️ Morning digest on November 12

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Le Hoai Trung, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Kono Taro, Director-General of the International Bureau of the Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), signed a cooperation memorandum between the two parties in Tokyo on November 11.



The signing was witnessed by Nguyen Duy Ngoc, member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission, and Hagiuda Koichi, Executive Acting Secretary-General of the LDP. It took place during the official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam. Read full story



- The official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam from November 8-11 achieved important results amid a new stage of development in bilateral relations and rapid, complex developments in the regional and international situation, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has said.



In an interview with the press on the visit's major outcomes, Trung said that the Japanese Imperial Family, Government and Diet had given General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation a solemn and warm welcome, demonstrating sincere affection and special courtesies. This reflected Japan's high regard for Vietnam's position and role, as well as bilateral relations. Read full story



- Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, arrived in Hanoi on November 11 evening, beginning an official visit to Vietnam until November 13 at the invitation of President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man.



Welcoming the Russian delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Vice President of the NA Nguyen Khac Dinh, who is also head of the Vietnam–Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group; and Vu Hai Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs; among others. Read full story



- Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung on November 10 held working sessions with leaders of major Japanese corporations, including Sojitz, Shin-Etsu and Iwatani, to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam’s mineral industry, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT).



During the meetings, which were held as part of the official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Hung spoke highly of economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, highlighting the important role of Japanese businesses in developing production, transferring technology and strengthening supply chain linkages in Vietnam. Read full story



- Lawmakers underscored the need to ensure equal and effective exercise of grassroots democracy, particularly among disadvantaged groups and residents in socio-economically disadvantaged areas, while reviewing revisions to the draft Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level at the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 8th session on November 11.



Presenting a report on the review, explanation and revision to the draft law, Le Thi Nga, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision, said the committee’s standing members proposed the Government further review and refine several provisions. Read full story



- Vietnam ranked 37th among 70 economies in the 2026 World Digital and AI Ranking (WDAIR 2026), placing it among the world's top 50 in its first official assessment by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) of Switzerland.



The Ministry of Science and Technology announced the result at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 11. Read full story



- Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) possess considerable potential for collaboration in energy and offshore services, experts noted during an international workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on November 11.



The event was joint organised by the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI), a member of the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and the Korea Maritime and Ocean University (KMOU) as part of the Korea–Vietnam Offshore Service Industry Week 2026. Read full story



- Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Vietnam–Republic of Korea (RoK) cooperation in the robot industry on November 11.



Under the agreement, the two sides will establish a cooperation framework based on their respective capabilities, strengths and networks in industry, academia, research and development (R&D). Their cooperation will focus on technology exchanges, the implementation of practical demonstration models, business networking, professional capacity building, and the promotion of international cooperation initiatives in the robotics sector. Read full story

Visitors view the photo exhibition “From heritage to cultural diplomacy”, exploring the historical, cultural values and its diplomatic milestones of Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature -Imperial Academy) through documentary photographs from the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in coordination with the Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, on November 11 opened a photo exhibition entitled “From heritage to cultural diplomacy” at the Special National Relic Site of Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy), marking the 950th founding anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026).

Attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong, and UNESCO Representative to Vietnam Jonathan Wallace Baker, leaders of VNA and the centre, among others./. Read full story