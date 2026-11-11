Exhibition highlights Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam's role in cultural diplomacy

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in coordination with the Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, on November 11 opened a photo exhibition entitled “From heritage to cultural diplomacy” at the Special National Relic Site of Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy), marking the 950th founding anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026).



Attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong, and UNESCO Representative to Vietnam Jonathan Wallace Baker, leaders of VNA and the centre, among others.



In her opening remarks, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, who is also Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity, said the 950-year history of Quoc Tu Giam reflects the profound cultural heritage of Vietnam.



From the country's first national university, Quoc Tu Giam has become a symbol of the country’s tradition of valuing learning, respecting teachers, honouring talent and nurturing generations of Vietnamese with aspirations to study, develop their abilities and contribute to society.



These values are preserved in each architecture in this heritage space and embedded in the hearts and minds of Vietnamese people through a philosophy that cherishing knowledge means cherishing the future, while investing in people lays the foundation for national development, she noted.





Delegates cut the ribbon to open the photo exhibition at the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site. (Photo: VNA)

The works on display will tell the story of a heritage site preserved, carried forward and passed down through generations. From Vietnam’s first national university to a venue for diplomatic activities, Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam continues to affirm its status as a symbol of Vietnamese culture, connecting the tradition with the present and Vietnam with the world.



Speaking at the event, Phong stressed that Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam is a heritage site belonging not only to the Vietnamese nation but also recognised by UNESCO as a Memory of the World. Hence, it should be promoted and introduced through diverse channels, particularly as the country enters a new stage of development. Beyond honouring Vietnam's tradition of valuing learning, respecting teachers and appreciating talent, the site serves as a venue for introducing the country's long-standing civilisation, culture and national identity to international friends, especially its tradition of valuing and employing talented people, he said.



Featuring more than 60 selected photographs from VNA's archives, the exhibition presents images of Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, ranging from historical moments to today's cultural, educational and diplomatic activities. It highlights the site's heritage values while demonstrating the role of photographic archives in preserving national memories and promoting Vietnam's image to international friends.



The exhibition traces the journey from heritage to cultural diplomacy through photographs of visits by foreign heads of state, senior leaders and international dignitaries to Vietnam.



Among them are images of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse visiting the site with French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse in May 2025; President Luong Cuong enjoying tea with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in its tranquil setting in November 2024; and foreign leaders pausing before the 82 stone steles which were recognised as World Documentary Heritage by UNESCO.



The exhibition also features the vibrant cultural life at the site, from the Spring Calligraphy Festival, calligraphy and folk games to heritage education activities and initiatives honouring young talent.





Vietnam News Agency General Director Vu Viet Trang (second, left), Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong (second, right) and other delegates visit the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Through its valuable national photographic archives, VNA aims to bring historical materials closer to the public. Each photograph not only tells the story of Vietnam's tradition of valuing learning, respecting teachers and honouring talent, but also conveys a message about the power of cultural connections among nations. These values continue to serve as an endogenous strength, providing momentum and a solid foundation for the country to firmly advance in the new era.



Appreciating VNA's coordination with the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities in organising the exhibition, Phong said the agency's partnership with Hanoi goes beyond preserving valuable archival materials, contributing to the development of databases and new approaches to promoting the heritage site's image among visitors and international friends.



Van Mieu was built in 1070, while Quoc Tu Giam was established in 1076 as Vietnam’s first national university, where generations of talented individuals were educated to serve the cause of national construction and defence.



Over 844 years of development, the Confucian examination system held 183 royal examinations, producing 2,898 doctoral laureates and deputy doctoral laureates. Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam is a symbol of Vietnam's respect for knowledge, talent and teachers, and the tradition of learning. These values are embodied in its architecture, cultural space and the system of 82 doctoral steles, recognised by UNESCO as a World Documentary Heritage./.