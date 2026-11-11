Culture - Sports

Exhibition highlights Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam's role in cultural diplomacy

From the country's first national university, Quoc Tu Giam has become a symbol of the country’s tradition of valuing learning, respecting teachers, honouring talent and nurturing generations of Vietnamese with aspirations to study, develop their abilities and contribute to society.

Visitors view the photo exhibition “From heritage to cultural diplomacy”, exploring the historical, cultural values and its diplomatic milestones of Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature -Imperial Academy) through documentary photographs from the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)
Visitors view the photo exhibition “From heritage to cultural diplomacy”, exploring the historical, cultural values and its diplomatic milestones of Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature -Imperial Academy) through documentary photographs from the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in coordination with the Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, on November 11 opened a photo exhibition entitled “From heritage to cultural diplomacy” at the Special National Relic Site of Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy), marking the 950th founding anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026).

Attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong, and UNESCO Representative to Vietnam Jonathan Wallace Baker, leaders of VNA and the centre, among others.

In her opening remarks, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, who is also Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity, said the 950-year history of Quoc Tu Giam reflects the profound cultural heritage of Vietnam.

From the country's first national university, Quoc Tu Giam has become a symbol of the country’s tradition of valuing learning, respecting teachers, honouring talent and nurturing generations of Vietnamese with aspirations to study, develop their abilities and contribute to society.

These values are preserved in each architecture in this heritage space and embedded in the hearts and minds of Vietnamese people through a philosophy that cherishing knowledge means cherishing the future, while investing in people lays the foundation for national development, she noted.

vnanet-trien-lam2.jpg
Delegates cut the ribbon to open the photo exhibition at the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site. (Photo: VNA)

The works on display will tell the story of a heritage site preserved, carried forward and passed down through generations. From Vietnam’s first national university to a venue for diplomatic activities, Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam continues to affirm its status as a symbol of Vietnamese culture, connecting the tradition with the present and Vietnam with the world.

Speaking at the event, Phong stressed that Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam is a heritage site belonging not only to the Vietnamese nation but also recognised by UNESCO as a Memory of the World. Hence, it should be promoted and introduced through diverse channels, particularly as the country enters a new stage of development. Beyond honouring Vietnam's tradition of valuing learning, respecting teachers and appreciating talent, the site serves as a venue for introducing the country's long-standing civilisation, culture and national identity to international friends, especially its tradition of valuing and employing talented people, he said.

Featuring more than 60 selected photographs from VNA's archives, the exhibition presents images of Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, ranging from historical moments to today's cultural, educational and diplomatic activities. It highlights the site's heritage values while demonstrating the role of photographic archives in preserving national memories and promoting Vietnam's image to international friends.

The exhibition traces the journey from heritage to cultural diplomacy through photographs of visits by foreign heads of state, senior leaders and international dignitaries to Vietnam.

Among them are images of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse visiting the site with French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse in May 2025; President Luong Cuong enjoying tea with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in its tranquil setting in November 2024; and foreign leaders pausing before the 82 stone steles which were recognised as World Documentary Heritage by UNESCO.

The exhibition also features the vibrant cultural life at the site, from the Spring Calligraphy Festival, calligraphy and folk games to heritage education activities and initiatives honouring young talent.

vnanet-trien-lam3.jpg
Vietnam News Agency General Director Vu Viet Trang (second, left), Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong (second, right) and other delegates visit the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Through its valuable national photographic archives, VNA aims to bring historical materials closer to the public. Each photograph not only tells the story of Vietnam's tradition of valuing learning, respecting teachers and honouring talent, but also conveys a message about the power of cultural connections among nations. These values continue to serve as an endogenous strength, providing momentum and a solid foundation for the country to firmly advance in the new era.

Appreciating VNA's coordination with the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities in organising the exhibition, Phong said the agency's partnership with Hanoi goes beyond preserving valuable archival materials, contributing to the development of databases and new approaches to promoting the heritage site's image among visitors and international friends.

Van Mieu was built in 1070, while Quoc Tu Giam was established in 1076 as Vietnam’s first national university, where generations of talented individuals were educated to serve the cause of national construction and defence.

Over 844 years of development, the Confucian examination system held 183 royal examinations, producing 2,898 doctoral laureates and deputy doctoral laureates. Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam is a symbol of Vietnam's respect for knowledge, talent and teachers, and the tradition of learning. These values are embodied in its architecture, cultural space and the system of 82 doctoral steles, recognised by UNESCO as a World Documentary Heritage./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #VNA #Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam #photo exhibition #Vietnam’s first national university Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Van Lake within the Temple of Literature (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO Representative: Quoc Tu Giam offers inspiration for new approaches to education

UNESCO Representative to Vietnam Jonathan Wallace Baker said one of the things that stands out in Vietnam is the deep and enduring respect for education, learning and scholarship. Van Mieu –Quoc Tu Giam is a remarkable expression of that tradition, reminding that knowledge, talent and ethical responsibility have long been closely connected in Vietnamese society.

A highlight of the programme is the participation of 950 students in performances staged within the Temple of Literature complex (Photo: VNA)

950 years of Quoc Tu Giam: Continuing Vietnam’s enduring tradition of learning

Through evocative images of students of the Quoc Tu Giam, alongside performances by students and artists, the programme vividly recreated the journey of Vietnam’s scholarly tradition, from the era of the imperial examinations to the spirit of learning in contemporary society. It also helped bring the cultural values of Thang Long-Hanoi to life today.

See more

Students pose for a photo at the ceremony (Photo published by VNA)

Mother tongue connects Vietnamese community in Belarus

Vietnamese language education in Belarus not only helps younger generations take pride in their heritage and better understand and appreciate traditional culture, but also serves as a bridge for promoting Vietnamese culture among international friends.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fourth from left, first row) and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, attend the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Concert in Kanagawa Prefecture on November 10 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Japan Friendship Concert fosters cultural cooperation

In his welcoming remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said the concert brought together talented musicians from the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and artists who are current or former members of renowned Japanese orchestras, including the NHK Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra, New Japan Philharmonic and Kanagawa Philharmonic.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly offers the first bowl of tea to Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors of Japan. (Photo published by VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s spouse experiences traditional Japanese culture

After learning about the history of the tea ceremony, Madame Ly was invited to enjoy traditional sweets and tea, and then to try preparing tea herself. She respectfully offered the first bowl of tea to Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors of Japan and the oldest guest present.

The 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII) is scheduled for November 28 to December 2, 2026. (Photo: the organising board)

Hanoi Int’l Film Festival 2026 to connect cinema, heritage, tourism

According to organisers, five public screening venues will be set up in Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, Dong Anh, Son Tay and Cau Giay, combining film screenings with art performances and exchanges with audiences. The initiative aims to expand access to films and bring cinematic works closer to local residents.

At the seminar among the three countries' youth (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam - Cambodia - Laos Youth Festival 2026 opens in Quang Ngai

In his opening speech, Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and head of the provincial National Assembly delegation U Huan said the festival carries deep political, diplomatic and people-to-people significance and is becoming a traditional fixture.

Nguyen Yen Trang receives the crown from Miss Vietnam 2024 Ha Truc Linh (Photo: Organising board)

Nguyen Yen Trang wins Miss Vietnam 2026

Speaking at the final, Editor-in-Chief of the Tien Phong newspaper and head of the Miss Vietnam 2026 organising board, journalist Phung Cong Suong, stressed the contest’s nearly four-decade record of honouring the beauty of Vietnamese women across generations.

A performance at the International Gong Festival (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai opens International Gong Festival

Nearly 300 artisans representing 39 delegations from 10 cities and provinces, including Gia Lai, Quang Tri, Hue City and Da Nang, joined thousands of residents and domestic and foreign tourists at the event.

A bowl of the restaurant’s signature dish, “pho” with roasted beef marrow. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Vietnamese cuisine brings a taste of home to Colombia

Hieu Le’s restaurant in Medellin, Colombia, is called District 1. Beneath its name is the Spanish phrase “Auténtica Cocina Vietnamita”, meaning authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Paper umbrellas hang outside, while red lanterns cast a warm glow over dark wooden tables inside. Paintings of a woman wearing an ao dai and a conical hat, alongside illustrations of Vietnamese dishes such as broken rice, crab noodle soup and banh mi, decorate the walls.

Vietnamese film industry joins AI race

AI is a budget tool, offering visual development, previsualisation, animation, visual effects and other resource-heavy stages. It lets Vietnamese filmmakers test bold ideas, build worlds, create creatures and simulate action before committing to costly production.

Lord Mayor of Perth Bruce Reynolds speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture shines at festival in Australia

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh called on the Vietnamese community there to preserve the language, family traditions and national values, actively promote Vietnamese culture internationally and encourage creativity to bring national culture closer to the world while harmonising tradition with modernity.

Lidia Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations (Photo courtesy of UNESCO)

UNESCO expects Vietnam to lead cultural cooperation initiatives

Lidia Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, praised Vietnam’s contributions to education, science, culture and information, describing the 50-year partnership between Vietnam and UNESCO as a sustained and increasingly substantive journey.