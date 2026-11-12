Politics

Top leader to attend 20th Francophonie Summit in Cambodia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from November 14 to 16.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from November 14 to 16.

The trip will be made at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

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