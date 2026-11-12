Vietnam’s golf tourism maintains strong international appeal

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has once again been named Asia’s Best Golf Destination at the 2026 World Golf Awards, marking its 10th consecutive year receiving the title and reaffirming its enduring appeal and position on the international golf tourism map, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.



The World Golf Awards honour outstanding achievements in golf tourism, world-class golf courses and leading golf destinations. Established in 2014, the awards aim to raise industry standards by recognising and rewarding leading destinations, businesses and organisations in the sector. The winners are announced following a year-long voting process to identify the world’s most popular golf tourism brands and accommodation services. Voting involves golf industry professionals, media representatives and the public, with the highest-voted candidates in each category receiving the awards.



This year, Vietnam secured two titles at both regional and global levels. In addition to being named Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2026, Hanoi won the title of World’s Best Golf City Destination 2026.



Notably, this is the third time Hanoi has received the distinction, following consecutive wins in 2023 and 2024, further highlighting the capital’s appeal to the international golf community.



With its strategic location, tourism infrastructure and convenient connections to golf courses in surrounding areas, Hanoi is well positioned to develop itineraries combining golf with resort stays, sightseeing and exploration of the capital’s cultural heritage and distinctive cuisine. Golf tourism is a specialised segment of the global travel and leisure industry, involving individuals or groups travelling primarily to play golf at courses, resorts or tournaments. The market is benefiting from growing demand for experiential travel, lifestyle tourism and sports-oriented holidays.



Vietnam enjoys favourable conditions for developing year-round golf tourism, thanks to its diverse landscapes, long coastline, varied regional climates and increasingly sophisticated golf course network.



Golf courses across the country stretch from mountainous and highland areas to plains and coastal regions. Designed to blend harmoniously with their distinctive terrain and natural surroundings, they offer visitors a wide range of unique experiences.



The country's natural and cultural assets also provide opportunities to develop distinctive tourism products combining golf with resort holidays, sightseeing, cuisine and local cultural experiences.



A golf course at NovaWorld Phan Thiet, Lam Dong province (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said that Vietnam's decade-long recognition as Asia's Best Golf Destination demonstrates its sustained attractiveness and established position in the regional and global golf tourism market. The achievement offers an opportunity to step up destination promotion, expand links with the international golf community and attract high-spending visitors who tend to stay longer.



To capitalise on these advantages, Vietnam needs to continue developing high-quality golf courses, improving supporting services and strengthening cooperation among golf courses, accommodation providers, travel companies, airlines and destinations.



It should also develop professional, integrated golf tourism programmes to better meet the diverse demands of international visitors, thereby enhancing the appeal and added value of Vietnam's tourism sector./.