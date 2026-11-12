Hoi An offers unique tourist experiences during flooding season

Da Nang (VNA) – Rising floodwaters in Hoi An ancient town, central Da Nang city, have offered domestic and international tourists a different way to explore the heritage site.

In recent days, heavy rain and strong gusts have caused water levels in several rivers and lakes in Da Nang to rise. In Hoi An, flooding has affected several sections of streets, including a stretch of about 30 metres along the Hoai River, making travel somewhat difficult.

Despite the weather conditions, tourists continue to stroll along both banks of the river, take photographs and explore the flooded streets. Some have rolled up their trousers and waded through the water to continue sightseeing and capture unusual moments of their visits.

Experiencing the rising floodwaters in Hoi An ancient town in Da Nang city is a special memory for many foreign visitors (Photo: VNA)

David Miller, an Australian tourist, said it is his first time experiencing a tourist destination under such conditions. Although he previously saw pictures of Hoi An online, walking through its flooded streets is a completely different and enjoyable experience, which he said will remain a memorable part of his trip to Vietnam.

Emma Wilson, a visitor from the UK, said she is surprised to see the Hoai River overflowing onto streets in the ancient town. Rather than disappointing her, the scene sparks her curiosity and interest.

She said walking through the water alongside other visitors, while admiring the ancient houses and the river, makes for a special experience.

Tourism and business activities have continued despite the flooding. Restaurants, cafes and tourism service providers in the ancient town remain open, welcoming visitors who come to explore, take a break and enjoy local cuisine.

Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, a food and beverage vendor in Hoi An, said customer numbers during the rainy season are lower than during peak tourism periods, but business remains relatively stable this year.

The higher number of visitors to Hoi An compared to the same period last year has helped local businesses maintain their income, she noted.

Local traders said rainy weather could affect sightseeing and travel, but Hoi An continues to attract visitors with its architecture, cultural heritage, cuisine and seasonal experiences./.