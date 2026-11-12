Business

Bac Ninh steps up cooperation with Chinese businesses, investors

Bac Ninh has emerged as an important investment destination, with many Chinese enterprises choosing the city to establish operations, expand production and pursue long-term business activities.

Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh municipal People’s Committee Pham Van Thinh speaks at the meeting with Chinese businesses and investors on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh municipal People’s Committee Pham Van Thinh speaks at the meeting with Chinese businesses and investors on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern city of Bac Ninh is seeking to strengthen cooperation with Chinese businesses and investors, with a focus on high-tech industries, logistics, innovation and deeper participation in global supply chains.

Speaking at a meeting with Chinese businesses and investors on November 11, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Pham Van Thinh said the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, nurtured by the two countries’ senior leaders, continues to grow, creating new opportunities for economic, trade and investment cooperation and supply chain connectivity.

Against this backdrop, Bac Ninh has emerged as an important investment destination, with many Chinese enterprises choosing the city to establish operations, expand production and pursue long-term business activities.

China currently ranks first among foreign investors in Bac Ninh in terms of the number of projects, with around 1,664 valid projects and total registered capital of about 12.56 billion USD.

These figures reflect not only investment capital but also the confidence and long-term commitment of Chinese businesses, as well as their practical contributions to the city's development, Thinh said.

Bac Ninh is entering a new development phase, aiming to become a regional logistics hub and a centre for high-tech industry and innovation. It also seeks to serve as a gateway for cargo transportation from China into Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The city is pursuing a development model that shifts its competitive advantages from low labour and resource costs towards technology; from attracting individual projects to developing high-tech industrial ecosystems; and from manufacturing and assembly towards research, design, supporting industries and other higher value-added activities.

Thinh affirmed that the city highly values the contributions of Chinese enterprises and investors. It encourages them to make long-term investments using advanced technologies and modern management practices, strengthen links with Vietnamese businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and pay greater attention to workforce training, environmental protection, legal compliance and social responsibility.

For its part, the local administration pledges to maintain an open, stable and equal investment environment while proactively assisting businesses in addressing difficulties related to land, construction, infrastructure, labour, taxation, customs and other production and business conditions within its authority.

Hoang Quang Phong, Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said Bac Ninh has favourable conditions to transform itself from an industrial investment destination into a competitive hub for manufacturing, technology and supply chain connectivity.

Chinese businesses could leverage their strengths in manufacturing technology, equipment, raw materials, supporting industries and supply chain management, while Vietnamese enterprises could participate more deeply in production ecosystems by supplying components, industrial services, logistics, technology and human resources, he added.

At the event, an open and frank dialogue between city leaders and Chinese investors provided an opportunity for businesses to raise difficulties encountered during investment and operations.

Their proposals covered administrative procedures, land rental and tax incentives, recruitment and workforce training, industrial park infrastructure, land and construction procedures, environmental requirements, fire prevention and fighting, customs clearance and electricity supply.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei said Bac Ninh's popularity among Chinese investors was no coincidence. The city is strategically located along the Hanoi-Lang Son-Nanning economic corridor and within the Hanoi-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh economic triangle. It is also an important part of the Capital Region, benefiting from its geographical position, efficient logistics network and well-developed industrial park infrastructure.

He attributed the city's appeal to its business-friendly administrative environment, strong support for enterprises and effective governance.

The ambassador affirmed his readiness to continue supporting Chinese businesses in investing and expanding in Bac Ninh, particularly in the digital economy, smart manufacturing, green energy and smart logistics.

He also called on the Bac Ninh Party Committee, People's Committee and local authorities at all levels to maintain their support for Chinese enterprises. He expressed his hope that the newly established China Desk would play an effective role.

He stressed the need for closer information sharing and regular dialogue between local authorities and businesses so that problems could be identified and addressed at an early stage.

At the meeting, the municipal People's Committee announced the establishment of China Desk, which will serve as a focal point for connecting with and assisting Chinese businesses and investors throughout the process of exploring investment opportunities, implementing projects and conducting production and business activities in the city.

It will also receive and consolidate businesses' concerns and proposals, coordinate with relevant authorities to address difficulties, boost investment promotion and business networking, and expand cooperation between Bac Ninh and Chinese partners./.

VNA
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