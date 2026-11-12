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Reference exchange rate continues to rise on November 12

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,623 VND/USD on November 12, up 12 VND from the previous day.

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,623 VND/USD on November 12 (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,623 VND/USD on November 12 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,623 VND/USD on November 12, up 12 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,904 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,342 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases from the November 11 trading session.


At 8:05 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,470 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,850 VND/USD, both up 50 VND./.

VNA
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