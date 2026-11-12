Business

Bringing e-commerce to communes for double-digit growth

For 2027, TikTok Shop wants at least one exemplary e-commerce commune in every locality and plans to expand in Lai Chau’s Than Uyen and Hanoi’s Bat Trang and Thu Lam.

Khanh Hoa province is pushing e-commerce, bringing OCOP products to digital platforms. (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa province is pushing e-commerce, bringing OCOP products to digital platforms. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2026 nationwide conference bringing e-commerce to communes took place in Hanoi on November 11.

Co-hosted by the Industry and Trade newspaper, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA), TikTok Shop and relevant units, the hybrid event linked with departments of industry and trade, and communal and ward authorities across 34 cities and provinces.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Viet Son described e-commerce as a new growth engine as the 14th National Party Congress targets average growth of at least 10% in 2026-2030, and the digital economy is meant to contribute about 30% of GDP by 2030.

The policy backdrop is broad. The Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW on science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation and Resolution 68-NQ/TW on the private economy development, along with the Government's Resolution 01/NQ-CP that sets tasks for 2026, give e-commerce a stronger foundation. For the industry and trade sector, the goal is not just scale but a modern reorganisation of production, trade, distribution and consumption.

The national e-commerce development plan for 2026-2030, approved on June 3, 2025, sets hard targets: 60% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on e-commerce platforms; 60% of communes, wards and equivalent units with online traders; one million training turns for enterprises, cooperatives, business households, individuals, officials and students; and 50% of national B2C e-commerce transactions outside Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The legal corridor is tightening. The Law on E-Commerce 122/2025/QH15 and Decree 248/2026/ND-CP took effect on July 1, 2026. The Prime Minister’s Decision 51/2025/QD-TTg adds effective e-commerce criteria to national new-style rural commune standards. For the first time, commune-level authorities are accountable for measuring and evaluating local e-commerce activity.

The market is already large and growing fast. Vietnam’s e-commerce market neared 31 billion USD in 2025, up 25.5%, or about 11% of total retail sales and consumer service revenue. In the first 10 months of 2026, retail sales and consumer service revenue hit 6.6 quadrillion VND (257.16 billion USD), up 13.5%, supporting the Government’s 13-15% growth target.

But the growth is urban-heavy. The Vietnam E-Commerce Association data show a 70-30 split between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on one side and other localities on the other. The 2026 e-commerce index puts Ho Chi Minh City at 91.1 points and Hanoi at 87.5, versus a national average of just 15.8.

Son said commune-level e-commerce must be seamless: production linked to distribution, digital platforms, payments and logistics, with better state management, consumer protection and a transparent, safe business environment. Localities should tap regional product advantages, open rural, mountainous and border markets, train digital and online business skills and connect with platforms and service providers.

According to him, the iDEA should guide localities on policy, data and measurement; departments of industry and trade should build growth scenarios; communes should name a focal point, establish baseline data and pick advantageous products. Locals, cooperatives and business households need support to sell independently, create content, reach customers and process orders.

vnanet-c.jpg
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Viet Son speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Thi Minh Huyen, iDEA Deputy Director, said Dong Thap put about 1,000 OCOP products on e-commerce platforms, drew nearly 5 million views in three days and sold 3.5 tonnes of pineapple in 90 minutes online.

Nearly 20 departments of industry and trade have signed cooperation deals with digital technology, e-commerce and financial entities. More than 40 training courses have reached nearly 1,000 sellers, and nearly 100 livestreams involving the iDEA have generated more than 8,500 orders. The push is moving sellers beyond simply listing products.

Tran Thi Tan, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Strategic Partnerships at TikTok Shop, said TikTok Shop’s discovery-commerce model combines video and livestreaming to create demand from product and local stories. Over the past three years, it has run “OCOP Market Fair 2024,” “Proud of Vietnamese Goods 2025” and “Vietnamese Goods Rising 2026”. More than 35,000 sellers in 34 cities and provinces have been trained, over 230,000 Vietnamese products have been labeled, and average sales for Vietnamese sellers are up 30.5%.

For 2027, TikTok Shop wants at least one exemplary e-commerce commune in every locality and plans to expand in Lai Chau’s Than Uyen and Hanoi’s Bat Trang and Thu Lam./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Resolution 57-NQ/TW #Law on E-Commerce #e-commerce #Ministry of Industry and Trade #double-digit growth #TikTok Shop Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

See more

Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

A notable project is the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Plant, located in Dakcheung district of Xekong province and Xanxay district of Attapeu province. Featuring 133 turbines, the project began commercial operations on August 22, 2025, and supplies electricity to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung holds working sessions with leaders of major Japanese corporations on November 10 to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam’s mineral industry (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam steps up cooperation with leading Japanese corporations

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung spoke highly of economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, highlighting the important role of Japanese businesses in developing production, transferring technology and strengthening supply chain linkages in Vietnam.

The MOU signing ceremony between Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) on November 11, 2026 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Vietnam, RoK cooperate in robot industry

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) will establish a cooperation framework based on their respective capabilities, strengths and networks in industry, academia, research and development (R&D).

The opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 brings together more than 500 leading enterprises from over 20 provinces and cities nationwide, alongside large national pavilions representing more than 20 countries and territories. Exhibitors are showcasing over 700 booths, creating a platform for leading technologies, products and solutions from the global food industry.

Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (right) meets with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10. (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, Japan discuss cooperation in finance and strategic sectors

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.

Processing frozen mangos for export in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Vegetable, fruit export boom hinges on technology

Pham Quoc Liem, General Director of U&I Agricultural JSC (Unifarm), said Vietnam needs chain-linked models for each key product, with clear roles for lead enterprises and clear responsibilities and benefits for stakeholders. The State should issue coordination policies and preferential credit support to build standardised raw material zones with stable productivity and quality. Research, development and commercialisation of competitive varieties will add further momentum.

At the rice handover record signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese company hands over 1,500 tonnes of rice to Cuban partner

Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA has expanded its cultivation area from 1,000ha to more than 2,500ha across the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Granma, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara. Its CT16 hybrid rice variety has achieved yields of more than 7 tonnes of fresh paddy per hectare.