Vietnam's digital technology industry revenue surges 53% to 254.6 billion USD

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam's digital technology industry generated an estimated 254.6 billion USD in revenue in the first 10 months of 2026, up 53% from a year earlier, while exports rose 46.2% to 212 billion USD, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in its latest report.



According to the report, hardware and electronics exports reached an estimated 30.681 billion USD in October, up 108% from the same month last year. Businesses in the sector contributed an estimated 12.45 trillion VND in taxes to the state budget, an increase of 102%.



The industry recorded total revenue of 215 billion USD in 2025, up 36% from the previous year, with exports reaching 172 billion USD, an increase of 30%.



The growth comes as Vietnam steps up efforts to implement Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.



After nearly two years of implementation, the country has gradually strengthened its legal framework, mobilised investment resources and expanded digital infrastructure, the ministry said.



The ministry has led the drafting, submission or issuance of 195 legal documents and advised on a 100-day campaign to address bottlenecks in digital transformation.



Digital platforms and online public services have also expanded across government agencies.



As of September 30, 37 of the country's 79 national shared digital platforms were operational, while another 12 were undergoing testing. A national digital master architecture framework has also been issued to guide ministries, agencies and local authorities in developing interconnected information systems and facilitating data sharing and reuse.



The National Public Service Portal currently offers 3,745 online administrative procedures, including 2,361 fully online services.



By October, Vietnam had issued approximately 36.16 million digital signature certificates, up 36.71% from the end of 2025.



Artificial intelligence is also being introduced into public administration. Two platforms developed by Vietnamese companies using Vietnamese-language large language models are being piloted free of charge at 24 ministries and central agencies and 34 localities.



The platforms assist officials in searching legal documents, drafting and summarising content, comparing regulations and reviewing documents. As of November 2, they had attracted around 761,000 registered accounts, the ministry said.



Meanwhile, the Government is seeking to align scientific research and innovation more closely with practical needs.



The Prime Minister has identified 20 major challenges and assigned 10 ministries, sectors and agencies to lead efforts to address them. He has also approved a plan to restructure national science, technology and innovation programmes for 2026-35.



As of November 3, authorities had approved 18 strategic technology tasks, marking a shift towards an output-oriented approach that links research activities more closely with real-world applications./.

VNA