Vietjet launches three new routes to Cebu and Clark, strengthening Vietnam-Philippines air connectivity

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietjet has officially launched three new routes connecting Vietnam and the Philippines: Ho Chi Minh City – Cebu, Hanoi – Cebu, and Ho Chi Minh City – Clark.



The new services further expand Vietjet’s international network while strengthening connectivity and creating fresh opportunities for tourism, trade and cultural exchange between the two countries and across the region. Each route operates three round-trip flights per week, offering travelers more convenient ways to explore new destinations.



The launch ceremonies were held at Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Clark International Airport, welcoming the new services with celebrations attended by local leaders, airport and tourism authorities, business partners and travelers. The inaugural flights received a warm welcome with the airports’ signature water cannon salutes, marking the start of exciting new journeys between Vietnam and the Philippines.



Together with Vietjet’s existing Ho Chi Minh City – Manila service, the three new routes strengthen the airline’s connections to key economic and tourism hubs across the Philippines.



Travellers can now enjoy even more opportunities to discover Cebu’s beautiful islands, world-class diving spots and vibrant local culture, while the new Clark service offers convenient access to a growing economic and urban center north of Manila, as well as exciting destinations across Central and Northern Luzon, the Philippines’ largest island.



Vietjet is now the only airline operating direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Clark International Airport.

The new services further expand Vietjet’s international network while strengthening connectivity and creating fresh opportunities for tourism. (Photo: Vietjet)

For Filipino travellers, the new routes open up more ways to experience Vietnam, a captivating destination known for its rich cultural heritage, flavourful cuisine and vibrant cities. From Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Vietjet’s extensive network makes it easy to explore Vietnam’s most popular destinations and connect onward to international destinations including Australia, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China.



“Today, we welcome Vietjet at MCIA, and with not one but two routes to Vietnam,” said Athanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), the operator of Macau-Cebu International Airport.



These flights give Cebuanos more ways to discover Vietnam, and give Vietnamese travelers a direct gateway to Cebu and the islands beyond it. This is what our CEB Connects vision is about: making Cebu the country’s premier transfer hub, he said.



“Vietjet's arrival is an important addition to Clark International Airport's growing roster of international airline partners. We remain committed to attracting more airlines and expanding our route network to serve the travel needs of Central and Northern Luzon,” said Noel Manankil, President and CEO of LIPAD Corporation, the operator of Clark International Airport.



Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet CEO, said: “The launch of three new direct routes to Cebu and Clark reflects Vietjet’s growing presence in the Philippine market and reinforces our role in connecting economic and tourism hubs, countries and cultures through air travel. We look forward to creating more convenient travel opportunities for passengers, stimulating two-way travel, and supporting trade and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines. These new connections will bring our two countries closer and open the door to even more opportunities for growth.”



To celebrate the new routes, Vietjet is offering special promotions from November 10–12, 2026, with Eco fares starting from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) and 25% off Deluxe fares.



With its expanding international network, modern fleet, friendly service and attractive promotions, Vietjet continues to make travel more convenient and accessible, connecting destinations, communities and opportunities across the region.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.