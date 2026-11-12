Business

Vietnam to access MBIR reactor research capabilities, gradually master nuclear technology

As Vietnam develops its nuclear science and technology and prepares the necessary conditions in terms of human resources, research capacity, safety systems and technical infrastructure, participation in international research programmes and access to MBIR will enable the country to conduct experiments supporting its programme for the peaceful use of atomic energy.

A panoramic view of the site designated for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo published by VNA)
A panoramic view of the site designated for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Russia will facilitate Vietnamese scientists’ access to MBIR, one of the world’s leading advanced fast-neutron research reactors, to strengthen research capacity in nuclear materials, fuel and reactor technology, Dr. Tran Chi Thanh, Director of the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VINATOM) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has said.

As Vietnam develops its nuclear science and technology and prepares the necessary conditions in terms of human resources, research capacity, safety systems and technical infrastructure, participation in international research programmes and access to MBIR will enable the country to conduct experiments supporting its programme for the peaceful use of atomic energy. This will help Vietnam accumulate scientific knowledge and practical experience while gradually building its capacity to master nuclear technologies, Thanh said.

Planned research areas include testing structural materials and equipment under high-intensity irradiation, validating computational codes used in nuclear project safety assessments, and studying the characteristics and behaviour of different types of nuclear fuel and coolants.

Vietnamese scientists may also participate in research on the nuclear transmutation of minor actinides and technologies to reduce the volume and radioactivity of nuclear waste. These areas are important for improving the safety, efficiency and sustainability of nuclear technologies.

In particular, testing materials under intense neutron fluxes and evaluating nuclear fuel behaviour are essential to the research, development and refinement of advanced reactor designs, Thanh noted.

According to Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, MBIR is a multipurpose fast-neutron research reactor cooled by liquid sodium, with a thermal capacity of 150 MW. It is designed to support research into advanced nuclear technologies.

The reactor is being built in Dimitrovgrad at the Research Institute of Atomic Reactors (RIAR), part of Rosatom’s research division, under Russia’s national programme to strengthen technological leadership in nuclear and new energy technologies. It is in its final stages and soon put into operation.

Once operational, MBIR is expected to support various activities, including experimental research, radioisotope production, the development of modified materials and the testing of new equipment and technological systems./.

VNA
#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #MBIR #fast-neutron research reactors #nuclear technology #Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute #Rosatom Russia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Related News

Le Xuan Dinh, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Nuclear power development key to green growth, national energy security

Politburo Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW, dated August 20, 2025, on ensuring national energy security through 2030 with a vision to 2045, identifies firmly ensuring national energy security as a fundamental and important prerequisite for national development. It calls for adequate, stable and high-quality energy supplies for socio-economic development, national defence and security, improved living standards and environmental protection.

See more

Illustrative image (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

State secret list for financial sector issued

Top secret items include detailed submissions, reports, proposals, explanatory documents, and data concerning state financial and budgetary policies presented to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the National Assembly, the National Assembly Standing Committee, or the Government in the event of an emergency related to national defence, national security, social order and safety, or a war for the defence of the Fatherland.

At the 2026 Vietnam Food Forum (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese food exporters see EU as major market amid stricter standards

The EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) tariff cuts are opening doors. But the EU is also a market with a strict and frequently updated system of standards and regulations, especially in food safety, quarantine, traceability, environmental protection and sustainable development.

Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

A notable project is the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Plant, located in Dakcheung district of Xekong province and Xanxay district of Attapeu province. Featuring 133 turbines, the project began commercial operations on August 22, 2025, and supplies electricity to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung holds working sessions with leaders of major Japanese corporations on November 10 to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam’s mineral industry (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam steps up cooperation with leading Japanese corporations

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung spoke highly of economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, highlighting the important role of Japanese businesses in developing production, transferring technology and strengthening supply chain linkages in Vietnam.

The MOU signing ceremony between Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) on November 11, 2026 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Vietnam, RoK cooperate in robot industry

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) will establish a cooperation framework based on their respective capabilities, strengths and networks in industry, academia, research and development (R&D).

The opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 brings together more than 500 leading enterprises from over 20 provinces and cities nationwide, alongside large national pavilions representing more than 20 countries and territories. Exhibitors are showcasing over 700 booths, creating a platform for leading technologies, products and solutions from the global food industry.

Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (right) meets with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10. (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, Japan discuss cooperation in finance and strategic sectors

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.

Processing frozen mangos for export in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Vegetable, fruit export boom hinges on technology

Pham Quoc Liem, General Director of U&I Agricultural JSC (Unifarm), said Vietnam needs chain-linked models for each key product, with clear roles for lead enterprises and clear responsibilities and benefits for stakeholders. The State should issue coordination policies and preferential credit support to build standardised raw material zones with stable productivity and quality. Research, development and commercialisation of competitive varieties will add further momentum.

At the rice handover record signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese company hands over 1,500 tonnes of rice to Cuban partner

Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA has expanded its cultivation area from 1,000ha to more than 2,500ha across the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Granma, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara. Its CT16 hybrid rice variety has achieved yields of more than 7 tonnes of fresh paddy per hectare.