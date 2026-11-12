State secret list for financial sector issued

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has signed a Prime Ministerial decision setting Vietnam’s state secret list for the financial sector.



Under Decision No. 2165/QD-TTg, signed on November 10, top secret items include detailed submissions, reports, proposals, explanatory documents, and data concerning state financial and budgetary policies presented to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the National Assembly, the National Assembly Standing Committee, or the Government in the event of an emergency related to national defence, national security, social order and safety, or a war for the defence of the Fatherland.



The top secret items also cover information regarding plans for national reserves and strategic reserves managed by the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence; annual state budget estimates, implementation status, and final accounts for expenditures on national reserves to procure national reserve goods and strategic reserve goods managed by the two ministries; and data on the quantity and value of each type of national reserve good and strategic reserve good managed by the ministries.



Customs information about secret assets, along with public investment plans and reports on the implementation status of those plans for national defence at the strategic, campaign, ministry/sectoral levels are also listed top secrets.



Meanwhile, the decision also details secret items related to finance and budget information; State Treasury and banking-finance data; national and strategic reserves; customs information; public investment plans and reports within national defence at the tactical level; project lists; medium-term and annual capital allocation decisions; medium-term and annual public investment reports for national defence, national security, social order and safety projects, and projects on headquarters, communications systems and security protection for Vietnamese missions abroad.



Information that could heavily affect the security and safety of the securities market; and undisclosed measures to stabilise the securities market during major fluctuations is also included among secret items.



The decision replaces the Prime Minister’s September 23, 2020 decision on state secrets in planning, investment and statistics and the November 25, 2020 decision on state secrets in finance and budget./.

VNA