Business

State secret list for financial sector issued

Top secret items include detailed submissions, reports, proposals, explanatory documents, and data concerning state financial and budgetary policies presented to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the National Assembly, the National Assembly Standing Committee, or the Government in the event of an emergency related to national defence, national security, social order and safety, or a war for the defence of the Fatherland.

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has signed a Prime Ministerial decision setting Vietnam’s state secret list for the financial sector.

Under Decision No. 2165/QD-TTg, signed on November 10, top secret items include detailed submissions, reports, proposals, explanatory documents, and data concerning state financial and budgetary policies presented to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the National Assembly, the National Assembly Standing Committee, or the Government in the event of an emergency related to national defence, national security, social order and safety, or a war for the defence of the Fatherland.

The top secret items also cover information regarding plans for national reserves and strategic reserves managed by the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence; annual state budget estimates, implementation status, and final accounts for expenditures on national reserves to procure national reserve goods and strategic reserve goods managed by the two ministries; and data on the quantity and value of each type of national reserve good and strategic reserve good managed by the ministries.

Customs information about secret assets, along with public investment plans and reports on the implementation status of those plans for national defence at the strategic, campaign, ministry/sectoral levels are also listed top secrets.

Meanwhile, the decision also details secret items related to finance and budget information; State Treasury and banking-finance data; national and strategic reserves; customs information; public investment plans and reports within national defence at the tactical level; project lists; medium-term and annual capital allocation decisions; medium-term and annual public investment reports for national defence, national security, social order and safety projects, and projects on headquarters, communications systems and security protection for Vietnamese missions abroad.

Information that could heavily affect the security and safety of the securities market; and undisclosed measures to stabilise the securities market during major fluctuations is also included among secret items.

The decision replaces the Prime Minister’s September 23, 2020 decision on state secrets in planning, investment and statistics and the November 25, 2020 decision on state secrets in finance and budget./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #financial sector #state secret list #state financial and budgetary policies #sustoms information Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Related News

University of Economics & Business (UEB) Vice Rector Nguyen Thi Hong Thuy speaks at the forum. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Forum promotes financial innovation alongside systemic safety

UEB Vice Rector Nguyen Thi Hong Thuy said the global financial system is undergoing profound transformation, with fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, digital assets and open finance reshaping the delivery and supervision of financial services.

See more

At the 2026 Vietnam Food Forum (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese food exporters see EU as major market amid stricter standards

The EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) tariff cuts are opening doors. But the EU is also a market with a strict and frequently updated system of standards and regulations, especially in food safety, quarantine, traceability, environmental protection and sustainable development.

Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

A notable project is the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Plant, located in Dakcheung district of Xekong province and Xanxay district of Attapeu province. Featuring 133 turbines, the project began commercial operations on August 22, 2025, and supplies electricity to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung holds working sessions with leaders of major Japanese corporations on November 10 to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam’s mineral industry (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam steps up cooperation with leading Japanese corporations

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung spoke highly of economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, highlighting the important role of Japanese businesses in developing production, transferring technology and strengthening supply chain linkages in Vietnam.

The MOU signing ceremony between Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) on November 11, 2026 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Vietnam, RoK cooperate in robot industry

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) will establish a cooperation framework based on their respective capabilities, strengths and networks in industry, academia, research and development (R&D).

The opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 brings together more than 500 leading enterprises from over 20 provinces and cities nationwide, alongside large national pavilions representing more than 20 countries and territories. Exhibitors are showcasing over 700 booths, creating a platform for leading technologies, products and solutions from the global food industry.

Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (right) meets with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10. (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, Japan discuss cooperation in finance and strategic sectors

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.

Processing frozen mangos for export in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Vegetable, fruit export boom hinges on technology

Pham Quoc Liem, General Director of U&I Agricultural JSC (Unifarm), said Vietnam needs chain-linked models for each key product, with clear roles for lead enterprises and clear responsibilities and benefits for stakeholders. The State should issue coordination policies and preferential credit support to build standardised raw material zones with stable productivity and quality. Research, development and commercialisation of competitive varieties will add further momentum.

At the rice handover record signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese company hands over 1,500 tonnes of rice to Cuban partner

Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA has expanded its cultivation area from 1,000ha to more than 2,500ha across the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Granma, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara. Its CT16 hybrid rice variety has achieved yields of more than 7 tonnes of fresh paddy per hectare.