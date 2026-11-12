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Vietnam’s pepper and spice exports target 2.4 billion USD in 2026

From January to October, Vietnam exported nearly 237,700 tonnes of pepper, earning more than 1.53 billion USD, up 15.2% in volume and 10.3% in value compared with the same period last year.

From January to October, Vietnam exported nearly 237,700 tonnes of pepper, earning more than 1.53 billion USD, up 15.2% in volume and 10.3% in value compared with the same period last year. (Photo: VNA)
From January to October, Vietnam exported nearly 237,700 tonnes of pepper, earning more than 1.53 billion USD, up 15.2% in volume and 10.3% in value compared with the same period last year. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam’s pepper and spice exports are expected to reach around 2.4 billion USD in 2026, representing year-on-year growth of at least 10%, according to the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA).

The positive outlook is supported by strong export performance in the first ten months of the year and prospects for the remaining months, despite uncertainties in global markets.

From January to October, Vietnam exported nearly 237,700 tonnes of pepper, earning more than 1.53 billion USD, up 15.2% in volume and 10.3% in value compared with the same period last year.

Asia remained the largest market, purchasing nearly 112,700 tonnes, or 47.4% of Vietnam’s total pepper exports, up 15.6% year on year. China was a major growth driver, with imports exceeding 28,300 tonnes, up 71% and accounting for nearly 12% of Vietnam’s total export volume. Shipments to Thailand also rose 52.5% to nearly 9,400 tonnes.

Meanwhile, exports to the US, the largest single market for Vietnamese pepper, reached more than 56,200 tonnes, up 27.1%. The Americas recorded the highest regional growth, with imports rising 28.2% to nearly 62,700 tonnes.

On the import side, Vietnam bought more than 50,000 tonnes of pepper worth around 289 million USD, up 32.5% in volume and 22% in value in the 10 months. Cambodia became the largest supplier, providing over 28,300 tonnes, up 192% and accounting for 56.6% of total imports. Imports from Brazil and Indonesia fell 29.5% and 22.6%, respectively.

Among other spices, cinnamon exports reached 103,684 tonnes worth 264.5 million USD in the period, up 4.2% in volume and 6% in value. Exports to the Americas rose 31.9% to 21,825 tonnes, helping drive overall growth.

Star anise also recorded strong gains. Vietnam exported 13,221 tonnes worth 50.6 million USD in the 10-month period, up 11.1% in volume and 5.6% in value.

VPSA General Secretary Le Viet Anh said pepper exports to the US could slow in the final months of the year, as buyers had stepped up purchases earlier. Seasonal demand adjustments ahead of the New Year holidays, together with shipping disruptions caused by ongoing conflicts, could also affect orders.

Nevertheless, Vietnam remains the US’s largest pepper supplier, accounting for nearly 80% of its total imports.

Anh forecast that pepper exports alone could reach around 1.75 billion USD this year, exceeding the 1.66 billion USD recorded in 2025.

Looking ahead, VPSA warned that pepper exports could face greater challenges in 2027. Prolonged conflicts and adverse weather conditions affecting global supply may make it difficult for the sector to maintain this year's growth momentum./.

VNA
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