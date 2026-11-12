Politics

Le Quoc Phong elected Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee

Le Quoc Phong secured the approval from all deputies present at the seventh session of the 11th municipal People’s Council.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders present flowers to congratulate Le Quoc Phong (fourth from right) on his election as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo published by VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City leaders present flowers to congratulate Le Quoc Phong (fourth from right) on his election as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo published by VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 term on November 12.

He secured the approval from all deputies present at the seventh session of the 11th municipal People’s Council.

At the session, the People’s Council also completed procedures to relieve Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 term, of his position as head of the People’s Committee since he is to take on a new assignment.

Born in 1978 in Hanoi, Phong holds a PhD in biotechnology, a master’s degree in biochemistry and a bachelor’s degree in biological science. He also completed advanced political theory training.

From 2005 to 2013, he served as Deputy Secretary and then Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. He subsequently became Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam National Union of Students.

From April 2016 to October 2020, he served as First Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee, while also holding the leadership positions in the Vietnam National Union of Students and the Vietnam Youth Federation.

Phong was Secretary of the Dong Thap provincial Party Committee from 2020 to June 2025, and continued in the position following the province’s merger until October 2025. He then became Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

He became an alternate member of the 12th Party Central Committee in 2016 and a member of the 13th and 14th Party Central Committees in 2021 and 2026, respectively./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #Ho Chi Minh City #Le Quoc Phong #Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee #Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ho Chi Minh City
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