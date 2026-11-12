Ho Chi Minh City accelerates efforts to provide health check-ups for all residents

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – More than 9.5 million residents of Ho Chi Minh City have received periodic health check-ups, equivalent to 74.6% of the city's population. In the remaining period of 2026, the city is stepping up efforts to achieve its target of providing health check-ups for 100% of its residents.



According to Director of the municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong, a key outcome of the universal health check-up programme is not simply the number of people examined, but also the ability to turn health examination data into valuable information for healthcare management, prevention and public health services.



Analysed health data will be transferred to local health stations and community-based continuous healthcare teams, enabling them to proactively reach out to, advise and monitor people at high risk or those diagnosed with diseases. This marks an important shift from large-scale health examinations to proactive, continuous and targeted health management, contributing to the transition from a treatment-focused approach to preventive healthcare, in line with the Politburo's Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW.



Statistics from the municipal Department of Health showed that, as of November 9, more than 9.53 million people had undergone health examinations and screening or had their health records updated, representing 74.6% of the city's population. During the acceleration phase, the city is focusing on speeding up examinations for students, workers and residents whose health check-up records have not yet been registered locally.



Seven localities have recorded health check-up coverage of below 50% of their populations: the wards of Binh Tri Dong, An Nhon, An Lac, Cau Ong Lanh and Phu Thanh, and the communes of Thuong Tan and Binh Hung. The municipal People's Committee has instructed these localities to move beyond general public mobilisation and instead review each target group, clearly assign responsibilities, organise appropriate examinations and fully update the results on the electronic health management system.



Among formally employed workers, 2,391,312 have received health check-ups, equivalent to 53.2% of the estimated workforce of around 4.5 million. Coverage in export processing zones and industrial parks has reached 86.2%, while that in the hi-tech park stands at only 22.31%.



The municipal People's Committee has therefore tasked the municipal Labour Federation, the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), and the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park with directing trade unions at all levels and businesses to organise periodic health check-ups for workers in accordance with the Law on Occupational Safety and Hygiene. They are expected to ensure that all workers under their management receive regular examinations before November 30, 2026.



Among school pupils and students, health check-up coverage has reached 93.9% at primary schools and 87.1% among children under six, while the rate for upper-secondary pupils remains at 62.6%. The figure for university and college students is only 44.8%, or 201,423 out of an estimated 450,000.



The municipal People's Committee has assigned the Department of Education and Training to coordinate with relevant agencies and localities to review the number of students who have yet to undergo examinations and ensure that health check-ups for all pupils and students are completed before November 30, 2026.



The municipal authorities have also instructed the Department of Health to regularly monitor and assess progress in each ward, commune and special zone, and mobilise medical personnel and healthcare facilities from localities that have achieved coverage of over 90% or basically completed their tasks to support areas with lower rates. Healthcare facilities have been asked to increase staffing, extend examination hours and expand examination venues, while working with local authorities to make it as convenient as possible for residents to participate.



The department is also required to strengthen inspections and supervision of examination quality, and ensure that healthcare facilities fully and accurately upload results to the community health management platform. It will continue reviewing, cross-checking and integrating data from periodic health check-ups, medical examinations and treatment, and chronic disease monitoring to avoid duplication, prevent waste of resources and reduce inconvenience for residents.



Based on data collected through the universal health check-up programme, the Department of Health will continue refining analytical reports on disease patterns, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, risk factors and health risk stratification by age group, gender and residential area.



Particular attention will be paid to identifying groups at high risk of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes and other common chronic conditions, providing a basis for developing appropriate intervention programmes./.

VNA