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Vietnam-Cambodia trade fair opens in An Giang

The fair features 150 booths representing 200 businesses, cooperatives, household businesses and production and trading establishments from both countries. The exhibition space is arranged into 10 zones showcasing products from Vietnamese localities and three zones featuring Cambodian products, creating opportunities for businesses from the two countries to promote their products, seek partners and expand markets.

Visitors browse traditional Southern Vietnamese checked scarves on display at the Vietnam-Cambodia Trade Fair. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors browse traditional Southern Vietnamese checked scarves on display at the Vietnam-Cambodia Trade Fair. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The 2026 Vietnam-Cambodia Trade Fair opened on November 12 in An Giang province, organised by the Domestic Market Surveillance and Development Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with the An Giang Department of Industry and Trade.

Theevent is part of the Vietnam-Cambodia Trade Promotion Forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in An Giang from November 12 to 14.

The fair features 150 booths representing 200 businesses, cooperatives, household businesses and production and trading establishments from both countries. The exhibition space is arranged into 10 zones showcasing products from Vietnamese localities and three zones featuring Cambodian products, creating opportunities for businesses from the two countries to promote their products, seek partners and expand markets.

The products on display include key export commodities, products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, outstanding rural industrial products, local specialities, agricultural and aquatic products, processed foods, beverages and consumer goods with export potential in the Cambodian market.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bui Nguyen Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, highlighted the complementary strengths of Vietnam and Cambodia as neighbouring economies. Vietnam is currently Cambodia’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and its third-largest globally. Bilateral trade has more than tripled over the past decade, reaching 11.33 billion USD in 2025, he said.

Tuan noted that the trade fair provides not only a platform for businesses from both countries to showcase and promote their products, but also an opportunity to meet potential partners, expand markets and establish long-term business partnerships.

vnanet_potal-khai-mac-hoi-cho-ket-noi-giao-thuong-viet-nam-campuchia-nam-2026-9150193.jpg
A booth showcases signature products from Cambodia’s Kampot province. (Photo: VNA)

The event is expected to help develop sustainable distribution channels, strengthen trade links and promote bilateral economic development.

In addition to product exhibitions and sales, the fair features interactive zones, food stalls and specialties from border areas, product sampling, promotional programmes, livestream sessions on digital platforms, art performances and cultural exchanges between Vietnam and Cambodia. These activities are expected to attract local residents and visitors to the event.

Nguyen Thong Nhat, Director of the An Giang Department of Industry and Trade, said the fair serves not only as a venue for displaying and promoting products but also as a bridge enabling businesses from Vietnam and Cambodia to meet, explore market demand, match supply with demand and establish partnerships.

Through the fair and related trade promotion activities, An Giang hopes to strengthen business cooperation between the two countries, capitalise on the advantages of border trade, expand markets for local products and boost Vietnamese exports to Cambodia, he added./.

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