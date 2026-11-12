Festival to chart new course for rice industry

Can Tho (VNA) - The second Vietnam International Rice Festival - Can Tho 2026 will take place in the Mekong Delta city from November 22 to 25, under the theme “Vietnam Green Rice – Going Global,” its organising board announced on November 11.



According to Chairman of the municipal Can Tho People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen, who is head of the organising board, the four-day festival will feature a wide range of activities, including an opening ceremony, an exhibition area with more than 500 booths, and an exhibition entitled “The Rice Journey from the Past to the Future”. It will also showcase achievements, products and technologies from ministries, localities and businesses, alongside demonstrations of advanced rice production machinery and equipment.



Scientific seminars, investment promotion forums, trade networking activities and bilateral meetings will provide opportunities for domestic and international stakeholders to exchange knowledge and explore business cooperation. Competitions highlighting rice-based arts, Vietnamese rice flavours and creativity in the rice sector will also be held, together with tours of Cai Rang floating market, eco-tourism sites and cultural experiences.



Tuyen said the festival will not only showcase the achievements and potential of Vietnam’s rice industry but also promote Can Tho’s image, cultural identity and people, as well as the distinctive river culture of the Mekong Delta.



More importantly, it is expected to serve as a substantive networking platform bringing together policymakers, scientists, businesses, cooperatives, farmers and international partners to facilitate knowledge exchange, technology transfer, business matching and market expansion.



The success of the event should be measured not merely by its scale or number of exhibition booths, but also by the practical cooperation opportunities and benefits it generates for producers, businesses and the entire rice value chain, he stressed.



Le Thanh Tung, Chairman of the Vietnam Rice Sector Association, said a key new feature of this year's festival, compared with the first edition held in former Hau Giang province (now part of Can Tho) in 2023, is its focus on reshaping the future development of Vietnam's rice industry in the context of the one-million-hectare project on high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation.



With a consistent focus on green and sustainable development and emissions reduction, the festival will look at the future direction of the industry. Two major seminars, “The Future of Vietnamese Rice” and “Green Vietnamese Rice”, will help translate this vision into development strategies for the rice sector.



The opening ceremony, to be held the evening of November 22, is expected to welcome around 1,000 delegates from Southeast Asian countries, major rice exporters and importers, Vietnam's rice trading partners, international cooperation organisations and domestic agencies.



The organisers will also release a video and a book documenting the history and evolution of Vietnam's rice industry and honouring the scientists, businesses and managers who have contributed to its development.



Other displays will combine physical models with 3D mapping technology to showcase agricultural achievements, mechanised farming, integrated rice-shrimp-fruit cultivation and green rice production./.

VNA