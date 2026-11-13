Business

Vietnam, Malaysia connect businesses to boost bilateral trade cooperation

It centred on a business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking session, bringing Vietnamese and Malaysian companies together to discuss import-export needs, seek partners and explore cooperation. Vietnamese businesses aimed to connect with Malaysian importers, distributors and retailers, while expanding access for their products to Malaysia and other markets.

Vietnamese and Malaysian businesses connect at the event (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese and Malaysian businesses connect at the event (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A Vietnam-Malaysia business networking conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 12 to help businesses from both countries find partners, expand opportunities, and strengthen bilateral trade cooperation.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and relevant agencies.

It centred on a business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking session, bringing Vietnamese and Malaysian companies together to discuss import-export needs, seek partners and explore cooperation. Vietnamese businesses aimed to connect with Malaysian importers, distributors and retailers, while expanding access for their products to Malaysia and other markets.

Representatives from Vietnam's and Malaysia's trade promotion and industrial agencies also exchanged views on prospects for trade and economic cooperation. Matchmaking activities focused on sectors with strong potential, particularly agricultural products, food, beverages, trade and goods distribution.

YB Tuan Goh Choon Aik, a member of the Penang State Executive Council for Trade and Community Unity, said the delegation included around 20 Penang businesses seeking to showcase their products and explore opportunities in procurement, imports and distribution through Malaysian supermarket chains. Their participation aimed to strengthen trade ties and expand partnerships with Vietnamese firms.

According to Phung Van Thanh, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia, the two countries are important partners within ASEAN and globally, with longstanding multi-faceted cooperation, particularly in energy, investment and trade.

Bilateral cooperation will become increasingly important as Malaysia pursues its ambition to become a global trade hub, particularly a global Islamic trade hub, he noted, adding that greater business cooperation to meet the substantial demand of Muslim communities in Malaysia and other countries will benefit enterprises from both sides.

Malaysia's trade policy focuses on expanding export markets, diversifying trading partners, leveraging free trade agreements and strengthening participation in regional and global supply chains.

The two countries have complementary strengths in trade and manufacturing cooperation, while Malaysia is also among Vietnam's important foreign investors. Malaysian investment in Vietnam is concentrated in real estate, processing and manufacturing, energy, construction and services. Meanwhile, Vietnamese businesses are seeking investment and business opportunities in Malaysia, particularly in trade, services, processing industries, and goods distribution./.

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