Business

Reference exchange rate continues going up on November 13

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases from the November 12 trading session.

Reference exchange rate continues going up on November 13 (Photo: VNA)
Reference exchange rate continues going up on November 13 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,637 VND/USD on November 13, up 14 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,919 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,355 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases from the November 12 trading session.

At 8:05 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,490 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,870 VND/USD, both up 20 VND./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #VND/USD rate #USD rate #reference exchange rate
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Visitors browse traditional Southern Vietnamese checked scarves on display at the Vietnam-Cambodia Trade Fair. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Cambodia trade fair opens in An Giang

The fair features 150 booths representing 200 businesses, cooperatives, household businesses and production and trading establishments from both countries. The exhibition space is arranged into 10 zones showcasing products from Vietnamese localities and three zones featuring Cambodian products, creating opportunities for businesses from the two countries to promote their products, seek partners and expand markets.

An overview of the press conference to announce the organisation of the second Vietnam International Rice Festival - Can Tho 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Festival to chart new course for rice industry

The second Vietnam International Rice Festival - Can Tho 2026 will take place from November 22 to 25, showcasing the achievements and potential of Vietnam’s rice industry while promoting Can Tho’s image, cultural identity and people, as well as the distinctive river culture of the Mekong Delta.

Japanese business representatives review Ho Chi Minh City’s investment project portfolio at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains attractive destination for Japanese businesses

Fukai Akihiko, President and Representative Director at Gunma Bank and head of a business delegation from Japan’s Gunma prefecture, said cooperation between Gunma and Vietnam has continued to expand in recent years. Around 15,000 Vietnamese people currently live in Gunma, forming the largest foreign community in the prefecture.

A panoramic view of the site designated for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam to access MBIR reactor research capabilities, gradually master nuclear technology

As Vietnam develops its nuclear science and technology and prepares the necessary conditions in terms of human resources, research capacity, safety systems and technical infrastructure, participation in international research programmes and access to MBIR will enable the country to conduct experiments supporting its programme for the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Illustrative image (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

State secret list for financial sector issued

Top secret items include detailed submissions, reports, proposals, explanatory documents, and data concerning state financial and budgetary policies presented to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the National Assembly, the National Assembly Standing Committee, or the Government in the event of an emergency related to national defence, national security, social order and safety, or a war for the defence of the Fatherland.

At the 2026 Vietnam Food Forum (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese food exporters see EU as major market amid stricter standards

The EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) tariff cuts are opening doors. But the EU is also a market with a strict and frequently updated system of standards and regulations, especially in food safety, quarantine, traceability, environmental protection and sustainable development.

Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

A notable project is the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Plant, located in Dakcheung district of Xekong province and Xanxay district of Attapeu province. Featuring 133 turbines, the project began commercial operations on August 22, 2025, and supplies electricity to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung holds working sessions with leaders of major Japanese corporations on November 10 to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam’s mineral industry (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam steps up cooperation with leading Japanese corporations

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung spoke highly of economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, highlighting the important role of Japanese businesses in developing production, transferring technology and strengthening supply chain linkages in Vietnam.

The MOU signing ceremony between Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) on November 11, 2026 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Vietnam, RoK cooperate in robot industry

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) will establish a cooperation framework based on their respective capabilities, strengths and networks in industry, academia, research and development (R&D).

The opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 brings together more than 500 leading enterprises from over 20 provinces and cities nationwide, alongside large national pavilions representing more than 20 countries and territories. Exhibitors are showcasing over 700 booths, creating a platform for leading technologies, products and solutions from the global food industry.

Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (right) meets with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10. (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, Japan discuss cooperation in finance and strategic sectors

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.