Reference exchange rate continues going up on November 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,637 VND/USD on November 13, up 14 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,919 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,355 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases from the November 12 trading session.



At 8:05 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,490 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,870 VND/USD, both up 20 VND./.

VNA