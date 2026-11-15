New direct air link strengthens Vietnam-Russia connectivity

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam’s Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) operated its inaugural direct flight from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport to Phu Quoc Island on November 14, with every seat on board occupied.



This is SPA’s first route directly connecting Phu Quoc with Europe, opening up a new gateway for long-haul international visitors as the number of Russian tourists to Vietnam continues to grow strongly.



The service is operated using an Airbus A330 aircraft with a capacity of 247 passengers. The flight takes 9 hours and 45 minutes from Moscow, while the return journey takes 10 hours and 55 minutes.



SPA passengers are entitled to a range of benefits, including complimentary admission to Sun World Hon Thom amusement park, covering one cable car ride and a visit to Kiss Bridge; discounts under the “One Ticket, a Million Joys” programme; and a free eSIM with 5GB of data, valid for 24 hours after activation.



The latest route brings the number of Russian cities with air connections to Phu Quoc to 11, including Kazan, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Vladivostok, Yekaterinburg, Ufa and Irkutsk./.



VNA