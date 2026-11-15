World

Francophone community deemed new space for Cambodia–Vietnam development cooperation

Cambodia–Vietnam relations are grounded in the principles of “Good Neighbourliness, Traditional Friendship, Comprehensive Cooperation and Long-lasting Sustainability”. Building on this foundation, the two countries have opportunities to expand their engagement through multilateral frameworks, including the OIF.

Part of the Francophone Village next to the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Part of the Francophone Village next to the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The 20th Francophonie Summit, hosted by Cambodia in Phnom Penh on November 15–16, provides an opportunity for Cambodia and Vietnam to build on their historical and cultural connections, expand people-to-people exchanges, strengthen educational and vocational cooperation, and deepen engagement between Southeast Asia and the Francophone world.

The assessment was made by Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asian–African and Middle Eastern Studies at the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), in an article published on Khmer Times on November 13.

Uch Leang, who is also President of the Cambodia Alumni from Vietnam Association, wrote that Cambodia and Vietnam occupy a distinctive position within the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), reflecting their historical connections with the French language and Francophone culture. Today, both countries contribute to the Francophone community’s presence in Southeast Asia and provide important links between the region and the wider Francophone world.

At the summit, To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam, is expected to lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation. The visit underscores the importance Vietnam attaches to its relations with neighbouring Cambodia and reaffirms its commitment to the Francophonie as a platform for promoting dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective responses to shared challenges in an evolving international environment.

Cambodia became a full member of the OIF at the 5th Francophonie Summit, held in Grand-Baie, Mauritius, in October 1993, following its participation as an observer at the 4th Summit in Paris in November 1991. This accession marked an important milestone in Cambodia’s international integration, opening new avenues for multilateral engagement and the diversification of its foreign relations. Through its participation in the Francophonie, Cambodia has progressively strengthened its international partnerships and expanded cooperation in education, science, culture, and human resource development, while seeking to advance its broader socio-economic development objectives.

More than three decades after joining the Francophonie, Cambodia’s hosting of the 20th Francophonie Summit offers a platform to translate its longstanding engagement with the Francophone community into tangible outcomes in education, skills development, cultural exchange, and sustainable development, the expert said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam joined the Agency for Cultural and Technical Cooperation (ACCT), the predecessor of the OIF, in 1979. The 7th Francophonie Summit, held in Hanoi in 1997, marked a historic milestone as it was the first to take place in Asia. The meeting advanced institutional development within the Francophonie and placed greater emphasis on economic cooperation and socio-economic development, alongside its established priorities of culture, political dialogue, and peace.

Uch Leang noted that Cambodia–Vietnam relations are grounded in the principles of “Good Neighbourliness, Traditional Friendship, Comprehensive Cooperation and Long-lasting Sustainability”. Building on this foundation, the two countries have opportunities to expand their engagement through multilateral frameworks, including the OIF. Such cooperation could help connect their longstanding bilateral relationship with broader regional and international development initiatives.

He perceived that three areas offer particular potential for translating this diplomatic momentum into tangible outcomes.

The first is strengthening coordination within the Francophonie and other multilateral frameworks. Cambodia and Vietnam could work more closely with other Francophone countries in Asia to promote shared interests and develop practical initiatives in trade, investment, food security, digital transformation, climate change adaptation and human resource development. Such coordination could complement their existing cooperation within ASEAN and Mekong subregional mechanisms.

The second is developing trilateral cooperation with Francophone partners. By connecting Vietnamese and Cambodian institutions and businesses with partners across the Francophone community, the two countries could explore joint projects in agricultural modernisation, food processing, education, healthcare, technology and green development. Partnerships of this kind could mobilise complementary expertise, broaden access to international markets and create additional opportunities for capacity-building.

The third is exploring Cambodia–Vietnam–Francophone value chains. Cambodia’s agricultural resources, Vietnam’s processing and manufacturing capabilities, and the logistics and market networks available through Francophone partners could provide a foundation for cross-border production partnerships. Joint initiatives could focus on processing agricultural products, improving storage and transport infrastructure, meeting export standards and accessing markets in Europe, North America and Africa. Their feasibility would depend on commercial demand, investment conditions, regulatory requirements and the competitiveness of the resulting products.

These opportunities acquire additional significance as Cambodia and Vietnam prepare to commemorate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027. Linking this anniversary with cooperation through the Francophonie could help broaden the relationship beyond bilateral exchanges towards more coordinated engagement in multilateral institutions. It would also provide an opportunity to strengthen educational partnerships, youth exchanges, research collaboration and business networks, ensuring that the relationship delivers benefits that can be experienced by future generations.

The writing concluded that the value of Francophone cooperation will depend not only on diplomatic commitments but also on the ability of both countries to turn shared aspirations into practical initiatives. By aligning their historical ties with contemporary development priorities, Cambodia and Vietnam can use the Francophonie as an additional channel for strengthening bilateral relations, expanding international partnerships and contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development in Southeast Asia and beyond./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #20th Francophonie Summit #Cambodia–Vietnam relations #International Organisation of La Francophonie #Francophone community Cambodia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of the President of Vietnam to the Permanent Council of La Francophonie (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam reaffirms active role in Francophone community: Ambassador

The participation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in the 20th Francophonie Summit reflects Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance to cooperation with the Francophone community and opens up opportunities to further expand multifaceted ties with other member countries.

See more

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the discussion on November 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam supports peace, reconstruction efforts in Gaza: diplomat

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, expressed deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly as recent heavy rains and flooding have worsened living conditions for residents.

Thailand diversifies oil sources to ensure energy security

Thailand diversifies oil sources to ensure energy security

Although the diversification of oil import sources has helped reduce the risk of domestic oil shortage, it has not immediately reduced energy costs because import prices depend on market mechanisms, transportation costs, foreign exchange rates and the terms of oil contracts.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand), an affiliate of Singapore Telecom, is developing three data cehtres in Thailand including this facility on Rama IX Road in Bangkok. (Photo: bangkokpost)

Thailand tightens regulations on data centres

The new rules focus on controlling investment scale, electricity and water consumption, environmental impacts, and preventing investors from reserving resource quotas beyond their actual needs.

A road is under construction in Dong Nai city, Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

ADB: Southeast Asia needs 7.1 trillion USD in infrastructure investment by 2040

ADB estimates that the region will need an average of 476 billion USD in infrastructure investment annually during 2026–2040, equivalent to 8.7% of GDP. However, at current investment levels, government budget resources would cover only around 45% of this demand, leaving an annual financing gap of 264 billion USD.

Kyodo News publishes an article titled “Sculptures by Japanese, Vietnamese artists on display in Yokohama,” (Screenshot photo)

Japanese media widely cover top Vietnamese leader ’s visit

Japanese media have continued extensive coverage of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s activities in Japan, highlighting his meetings with representatives of leading financial institutions at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, witnessing of cooperation agreement signing and participation in cultural exchanges.

Thailand pushes for establishment of ASEAN emergency public health centre

Thailand pushes for establishment of ASEAN emergency public health centre

The draft agreement stipulates that ACPHEED will comprise three specialised centres based in three ASEAN member states. Vietnam will oversee the centre for prevention and preparedness; Indonesia will host the centre for detection and risk assessment; and Thailand will be responsible for the centre for response and risk communication.

Indonesia designates 31 mln ha of waters as conservation areas

Indonesia designates 31 mln ha of waters as conservation areas

Head of the Convention and Marine Resource Balance working team at the ministry’s Directorate of Ecosystem Conservation Ahmad Sofiullah said this week that it is a strategic effort to ensure the sustainability of Indonesia’s marine ecosystems.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow (R) takes part in the Q&A session at the 41st ASEAN Roundtable. (Photo: VNA)

Thailand calls on ASEAN to proactively address polycrisis

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow noted that no single member state could tackle challenges ranging from major-power competition and economic fragmentation to climate change and energy and food security on its own. Regional cooperation is therefore a strategic imperative, enabling ASEAN not only to overcome crises but also to sustain its development momentum.