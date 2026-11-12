World

Thailand tightens regulations on data centres

The new rules focus on controlling investment scale, electricity and water consumption, environmental impacts, and preventing investors from reserving resource quotas beyond their actual needs.

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Government has approved new criteria to regulate data centre operations amid rapid growth in the sector, fuelled by investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economy infrastructure.

The new rules focus on controlling investment scale, electricity and water consumption, environmental impacts, and preventing investors from reserving resource quotas beyond their actual needs.

Under the policy approved by the Cabinet on November 10, data centres are classified into seven categories based on electricity capacity, ranging from below 0.5 MW to 200 MW or more. Facilities with capacity below 20 MW (categories 2–4) may be located in areas zoned for commercial use and are not required to operate within industrial estates, but must comply with environmental codes of practice.

Those with capacity of 20 MW or more (categories 5–7) must be located within industrial estates.

The Government will not require data centres to prepare separate Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports. Instead, their operational impacts will be regulated through codes of practice. Standards include limiting noise from backup generators to 70 dBA at facility boundaries, controlling temperature increases to 1–2 degrees Celsius, using water in recirculating cooling systems and testing wastewater quality before discharge. Facilities in industrial estates must continue to comply with existing EIA requirements applicable to those areas.

To ensure coordinated management, the Government will establish an One Stop Service (OSS) centre, tasking the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) with developing its organisational structure and identifying relevant agencies. The centre will be responsible for receiving and processing licence applications, appraise projects and build a nationwide database of data centres.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said data centres are essential infrastructure for the digital economy and AI technologies, helping enhance Thailand's competitiveness. However, given their substantial electricity and water consumption and potential impacts on the environment and local communities, a unified regulatory framework is necessary.

The Thai Government has identified three main objectives: enhancing transparency and public and investor confidence through a nationwide data centre database; establishing appropriate transitional arrangements to allow existing businesses to continue operating while meeting new standards; and ensuring future investments generate tangible added value for the economy.

Beyond investment capital, the criteria will focus on job creation, workforce training, greater participation by domestic businesses in supply chains, technology development, environmental protection and data sovereignty.

Through the new regulations, Thailand aims to shift from a policy focused primarily on attracting investment towards a more systematic approach to data centre management, linking project scale with infrastructure capacity, resource efficiency and domestic economic benefits./.

VNA
#Thailand #data centre #regulations Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Thailand tightens investment standards for AI data centres

Thailand tightens investment standards for AI data centres

BOI Secretary-General Nrit Therdsteerasukdi said Thailand's investment policy will shift from prioritising the quantity of data centre projects to emphasising quality, supporting the country's ambition to become a competitive and sustainable digital economy hub in the region.

See more

A road is under construction in Dong Nai city, Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

ADB: Southeast Asia needs 7.1 trillion USD in infrastructure investment by 2040

ADB estimates that the region will need an average of 476 billion USD in infrastructure investment annually during 2026–2040, equivalent to 8.7% of GDP. However, at current investment levels, government budget resources would cover only around 45% of this demand, leaving an annual financing gap of 264 billion USD.

Kyodo News publishes an article titled “Sculptures by Japanese, Vietnamese artists on display in Yokohama,” (Screenshot photo)

Japanese media widely cover top Vietnamese leader ’s visit

Japanese media have continued extensive coverage of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s activities in Japan, highlighting his meetings with representatives of leading financial institutions at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, witnessing of cooperation agreement signing and participation in cultural exchanges.

Thailand pushes for establishment of ASEAN emergency public health centre

Thailand pushes for establishment of ASEAN emergency public health centre

The draft agreement stipulates that ACPHEED will comprise three specialised centres based in three ASEAN member states. Vietnam will oversee the centre for prevention and preparedness; Indonesia will host the centre for detection and risk assessment; and Thailand will be responsible for the centre for response and risk communication.

Indonesia designates 31 mln ha of waters as conservation areas

Indonesia designates 31 mln ha of waters as conservation areas

Head of the Convention and Marine Resource Balance working team at the ministry’s Directorate of Ecosystem Conservation Ahmad Sofiullah said this week that it is a strategic effort to ensure the sustainability of Indonesia’s marine ecosystems.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow (R) takes part in the Q&A session at the 41st ASEAN Roundtable. (Photo: VNA)

Thailand calls on ASEAN to proactively address polycrisis

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow noted that no single member state could tackle challenges ranging from major-power competition and economic fragmentation to climate change and energy and food security on its own. Regional cooperation is therefore a strategic imperative, enabling ASEAN not only to overcome crises but also to sustain its development momentum.

Palm oil and palm oil-based products are among Indonesia’s promising export commodities. (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia to launch commodity export monitoring platform next year

DSI will draw on data from customs authorities, trade activities and the financial system, alongside contracts and documents uploaded by exporting companies. The platform will monitor the volume, quality, prices and destination markets of various commodities, as well as transactions between related parties.