Vietnam attends 48th Ministerial Conference of Francophonie in Cambodia

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, attended the 48th session of the Ministerial Conference of Francophonie (CMF) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 14.



The event, which brought together representatives of member states, associate members and observers of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), reviewed the implementation of commitments made at the 19th Francophonie Summit in 2024 and discussed preparations for the 20th Francophonie Summit, orientations for multilateral cooperation, and OIF administrative and financial matters. Ministers reached consensus on draft documents to be submitted to the 20th summit, including the draft Phnom Penh Declaration.



The 20th Francophonie Summit, themed “Investing in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”, is scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh on November 15 and 16.



Cuong commended Cambodia’s preparations, with support from the OIF Secretariat, and affirmed that Vietnam has worked closely with the host country to contribute to the success of the summit, as well as FrancoTech and the Francophonie Village events.



He noted that the summit’s return to the Asia-Pacific region nearly 30 years after the Hanoi Summit in 1997 is significant, opening up prospects for stronger Francophone connectivity and cooperation in the region.



Vietnam welcomed the theme of the 20th summit and supported the draft Phnom Penh Declaration. It also appreciated the updated references to the East Sea in the draft resolution on crisis situations, post-crisis recovery and peacebuilding.



The Vietnamese representative stressed that the Francophone community should continue playing an active role in promoting multilateralism, strengthening dialogue and preventing crises. Respect for international law and the United Nations Charter is essential to sustainable peace, he said.



During discussions on multilateral cooperation and administrative and financial matters, the Vietnamese official praised the implementation of the 2024-2027 Cooperation Programme and proposed priorities for the 2028-2031 period. These should focus on areas where the OIF could deliver practical added value and better meet members’ needs, including French-language teaching and education in French, the protection and promotion of cultural and linguistic diversity, and stronger economic and digital cooperation.



Regarding artificial intelligence (AI), Vietnam called for efforts to harness opportunities while managing risks and narrowing gaps in data, technology and digital skills. It also stressed the need to promote the safe and responsible development and application of AI within appropriate governance frameworks.



An overview of the 48th session of the Ministerial Conference of Francophonie in Phnom Penh on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam urged the OIF to improve the efficiency of its financial, budgetary and administrative management and accelerate organisation modernisation. It also acknowledged the organisation’s efforts to decentralise its operations to better address member states’ needs, calling for greater use of the role of its regional agencies, including the OIF Regional Office for Asia-Pacific in Hanoi and the Asia-Pacific Regional Francophone Centre for Francophone Studies (CREFAP) in Ho Chi Minh City.



On the sidelines of the conference, Cuong met with the foreign ministers of Mauritania and Madagascar, as well as Tunisia’s Ambassador and Representative of the President to the Permanent Council of La Francophonie.



At the meetings, he reaffirmed Vietnam’s high regard for its traditional friendship with African countries and proposed stepping up exchanges at all levels, expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest and facilitating the activities of Vietnamese-origin communities in their respective countries. The sides also discussed ways to strengthen education among younger generations about their countries’ longstanding friendship.



In his meeting with Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Cuong proposed expanding cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, energy, mining, telecommunications and food processing. The Mauritanian minister highlighted the two countries’ longstanding historical ties and expressed support for Vietnam’s efforts to strengthen economic links with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He also highlighted potential cooperation in renewable energy and fisheries.



During his meeting with Madagascar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Alice N’Diaye, Cuong called for effective implementation of the memorandum of understanding on rice trade cooperation and measures to facilitate agricultural and mineral trade. The Madagascan official recalled the solidarity between the two countries during their past struggles for national independence and expressed her desire to expand cooperation with Vietnam in economic development and vocational training for young people. She also highlighted the role of the Vietnamese-origin community as a bridge connecting the two countries.



At the meeting with the Tunisian representative, Cuong affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to supply products in demand in Tunisia, including Robusta coffee, rice, cashew nuts, pepper, seafood, machinery and equipment.



Looking towards the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (December 15, 1972-2027), the Tunisian ambassador proposed increasing high-level exchanges and holding meetings of the Joint Committee and political consultations in 2027. Tunisia also expressed interest in boosting exports of its key products, including phosphate, dates and olive oil, to Vietnam, and pledged to facilitate business connectivity and support the Vietnamese-origin community in settling and building stable lives./.