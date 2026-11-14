Politics

Parliamentary friendship group enhances role in advancing Vietnam–Japan ties

A Vietnamese official called for increasing practical parliamentary exchanges in flexible formats, holding thematic seminars, and sharing experiences in law-making, supervisory activities, local governance, two-tier local administration organisation, productivity enhancement, and human resources training.

The meeting between Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc (right) and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki in Hanoi on November 13, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc (right) and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki in Hanoi on November 13, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also head of the Vietnam–Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group, received Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki in Hanoi on November 13.

Ngoc thanked Ito and Japanese agencies and organisations for their close coordination, which contributed to the recent successful official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

He noted that the visit’s achievements, particularly the signed cooperation documents, have established a new stepping stone and momentum to elevate the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new height.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, he asked the ambassador to work closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies to promote visits to Vietnam and its localities by key Japanese leaders and parliamentarians in 2027, thereby promoting the role of the two parliamentary friendship groups in fostering bilateral ties.

Ngoc called for increasing practical parliamentary exchanges in flexible formats, holding thematic seminars, and sharing experiences in law-making, supervisory activities, local governance, two-tier local administration organisation, productivity enhancement, and human resources training.

In terms of economic, scientific, and technological links, the official urged both sides to implement the Vietnam–Japan joint vision statement in an equitable and mutually beneficial manner that meets the needs and interests of each country.

Priority should be given to promoting next-generation ODA projects and investments in strategic areas such as infrastructure development, digital transformation, green transition, artificial intelligence, the semiconductor industry, disaster prevention and control, climate change response, and high-quality human resources training, he suggested.

He asked for the early and effective implementation of the documents signed between the two countries’ agencies, localities, and businesses at the Public-Private Forum on Economic, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation during the recent visit. He emphasised the importance of raising the localisation rate, diversifying supply chains, and increasing the scientific and technological content in cooperation projects.

Ngoc also requested the Japanese side to cooperate in holding activities ahead the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, promoting the organisation of the Vietnam–Japan Tourism Year 2027–2028, simplifying visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens, and advancing negotiations on agreements regarding consular notifications and contacts.

Highlighting the importance of locality-to-locality ties, Ngoc suggested that the two sides coordinate to successfully organise the third Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum while stepping up exchange, networking, and human resources training activities to foster substantive cooperation between their localities.

For his part, Ito said the recent official visit to Japan by General Secretary and President To Lam has created a fresh impetus for the countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, affirming that Japan stands ready to work closely to implement the trip’s outcomes effectively.

The ambassador expressed his hope to boost parliamentary exchanges, thematic seminars, and cooperation between committees of the two legislative bodies.

Japan is keen to expand ties in energy, strategic minerals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), energy reserves, and agriculture while leveraging the role of enterprises and promoting public-private partnerships, he noted.

In tourism, he proposed that the two countries strive for 2 million tourists and strengthen measures to facilitate travel by their citizens.

With regard to the Vietnam–Japan University, Ito called for the early finalisation of its governance mechanism, the implementation of the signed cooperation agreements, and the enhancement of research and training quality.

Concerning the proposed cooperation between Dien Bien province and Japanese localities, as well as the organisation of the Cherry Blossom Festival, the ambassador affirmed his readiness to support connections and promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier the same day, the Vietnam–Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group convened its first meeting./.

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