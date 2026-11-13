Politics

Top Vietnamese leader hosts Cuban Special Envoy

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam affirmed the Vietnamese Party, State and people’s consistent stance of solidarity, support and standing with the fraternal Cuban people.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the Cuban Party and Government Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla in Hanoi on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the Cuban Party and Government Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla in Hanoi on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 13 for Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the Cuban Party and Government Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who is on Vietnam visit from November 13-14.

General Secretary and President Lam welcomed the Special Envoy back to Vietnam for the second time this year, calling the ties between the two countries’ Parties, States and people special, loyal, pure and a rare example in international relations.

He praised positive growth of Vietnam-Cuba special friendship across all channels and cooperation areas. He affirmed the Vietnamese Party, State and people’s consistent stance of solidarity, support and standing with the fraternal Cuban people, and called for lifting unilateral siege and embargo measures against Cuba.

Acknowledging Cuba’s difficulties and challenges, he said Vietnam, within its ability, will help the Caribbean country thrive.

Rodríguez, in reply, affirmed that Cuban Party and State always value and want to consolidate and tighten ties between the two countries’ Parties, States and people. He thanked Vietnam for its sharing and support, and said the success of Vietnam’s Doi Moi (Renewal) is a major source of encouragement for Cuba’s revolution.

The two sides agreed on directions and ways to deepen the Vietnam – Cuba traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation in a more substantive and effective way, suited to each country’s new context and the international situation.

They agreed to step up the exchange of high-ranking delegations, maintain regular theoretical exchanges and share practical experience in Party building and national development, and affirmed that the fraternal Party-to-Party ties are a key foundation for strategic trust between Vietnam and Cuba.

Both sides also vowed to effectively and substantively follow existing cooperation and dialogue mechanisms between the two Parties and countries, and carry out agreed cooperation schemes and projects.

On economic cooperation, the host said the two sides must build on gains in several areas and clear obstacles to raise economic ties to match the strong political relationship.

Vietnam will keep sharing experience and effectively roll out rice and pharmaceutical cooperation projects to help Cuba gradually overcome difficulties, he said, promising to facilitate Vietnamese firms’ joint ventures and investment in Cuba.

Rodríguez said the Cuban Party and Government always prioritise stronger cooperation with Vietnam in such promising areas as consumer goods, health, pharmaceuticals and tourism; work closely together at international organisations and multilateral forums, and educate younger generations about Vietnam-Cuba ties to carry the special friendship forward.

In closing, the host asked the Cuban Special Envoy to convey greetings to Gen. Raúl Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other high-ranking Cuban leaders./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Cuban Party and State #Communist Party of Cuba #Communist Party of Vietnam #To Lam #Cuba #Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla #Vietnam-Cuba relations Cuba Vietnam
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