Politics

Vietnam proactively contributes to building dynamic, cohesive Francophone Community: Ambassador

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu highlighted Vietnam’s longstanding engagement and proactive contributions to the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), as well as opportunities to deepen cooperation with Cambodia and other member countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Vietnam is actively contributing to building a dynamic, cohesive Francophone Community with a stronger voice on the international stage, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu has said ahead of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Cambodia, which General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is scheduled to attend.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Vu highlighted Vietnam’s longstanding engagement and proactive contributions to the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), as well as opportunities to deepen cooperation with Cambodia and other member countries.

The OIF currently has 90 members and observers. Since joining the Agency for Cultural and Technical Cooperation (ACCT), the organisation’s predecessor, in 1979, Vietnam has actively participated in its activities, proposed initiatives and promoted cooperation among members. It has also supported peaceful solutions to regional and international issues based on respect for international law and non-interference in internal affairs.

A major milestone in Vietnam’s engagement was its hosting of the 7th Francophonie Summit in Hanoi in November 1997, becoming the first Asia-Pacific country to organise the event. The summit marked an important shift in the Francophone Community’s development, expanding its cooperation from cultural exchanges based on the French language to broader political and economic collaboration.

The participation of the high-level Vietnamese delegation led by General Secretary and President Lam in the 20th summit reflects the country’s consistent policy of proactively contributing to multilateralism and its strong commitment to the Francophone Community. His second visit to Cambodia this year, following a state visit in February, also demonstrates Vietnam’s support for Cambodia’s efforts to host the major international event.

At the summit, the top Vietnamese leader is expected to share orientations for strengthening cooperation among member countries and promoting public-private partnerships through FrancoTech, the Francophone business forum on innovation. His participation in bilateral meetings with Cambodian leaders will also provide an opportunity to review cooperation since February and identify new directions, particularly as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

According to the ambassador, the summit, themed “Reinvesting in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”, will provide an important platform for strengthening solidarity and identifying future cooperation priorities, including peace, sustainable development, multilateralism, economic cooperation, education, culture, digital transformation and responses to global challenges.

The two major side events, FrancoTech and the Francophonie Village, are expected to create opportunities for networking and exploring new partnerships in technology, culture and tourism.

FrancoTech 2026 will focus on seven areas: artificial intelligence (AI), digital government, financial technology, agricultural technology, educational technology, women in innovation and cultural tourism. These are also fields of considerable interest to Vietnam’s Government and business community.

Vietnamese leaders and leading technology enterprises are expected to participate in the event, which will provide a platform for sharing cooperation orientations and connecting governments, researchers and businesses. Vietnam will showcase its technology products at a national pavilion, while Vietnamese-invested enterprises in Cambodia, including Metfone, Vietnam Airlines, BIDC and MB, will actively take part in. A memorandum of understanding on innovation connectivity between Vietnamese-invested businesses and Cambodian government agencies and research institutes is also expected to be signed this time, Vu said.

At the Francophonie Village, Vietnam will also organise a national pavilion and send artists to perform traditional music. With an expected attendance of around 100,000 visitors, the event will promote mutual understanding, cultural exchanges and tourism among Vietnam, Cambodia and other Francophone countries.

The ambassador also highlighted the considerable potential for bilateral cooperation in culture and people-to-people exchanges. The two countries have maintained regular cultural activities, including annual alternating Cambodia culture weeks in Vietnam and Vietnam culture weeks in Cambodia. Within the OIF framework, they could expand cooperation in filmmaking, cultural translation, international art exhibitions, heritage preservation and digitalisation, as well as sustainable tourism.

The Francophone Community, with a population of approximately 1.2 billion, accounts for 16% of global GDP and 20% of international trade. Its extensive geographical reach, abundant resources and broad market networks offer significant opportunities for economic cooperation.

As major exporters of rice and agricultural products, Vietnam and Cambodia can work with Francophone countries in Africa through South-South and triangular cooperation in agriculture. Such partnerships will generate economic benefits while contributing to poverty reduction and food security.

Other promising areas include the digital economy, green transition, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, sustainable tourism and innovation. The two countries can also strengthen regional supply chains by combining Cambodia’s abundant agricultural resources with Vietnam’s deep-processing capacity, seaport infrastructure and network of free trade agreements with Francophone partners. This will help increase export value and promote the development of green, low-emission agricultural production.

In tourism, both countries possess rich cultural heritage and architectural landmarks reflecting historical and French cultural influences. The ambassador suggested they make greater use of the “One Journey – Multiple Destinations” model agreed upon at regional tourism meetings in Ho Chi Minh City in August. Practical measures could include connecting direct flights, developing cross-border Mekong River cruises and linking Vietnam’s UNESCO World Heritage sites with Cambodia’s Angkor complex.

Education is another area with considerable potential. Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia have a longstanding tradition of Francophone educational cooperation, notably through the VALOFRASE project, implemented in two phases from 2006 to 2011 and from 2012 to 2015. The project supported French-language teaching, bilingual education programmes, teacher training and exchanges of educational experience.

Building on this foundation, Vietnam and Cambodia could expand cooperation through university partnerships, student and lecturer exchanges, joint training programmes, academic seminars and research projects. The Asia-Pacific Regional Office of the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) could also help strengthen links between higher education and research institutions in the two countries, stated Vu.

The ambassador further emphasised the potential for Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia to serve as bridges connecting the OIF with other multilateral mechanisms, particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Their strategic position in the Asia-Pacific region could help Francophone businesses access ASEAN and East Asian markets through regional free trade agreements (FTAs)./.

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