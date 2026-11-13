Politics

Vietnam–France friendship strengthened through naval visit

The visit by the French Navy’s frigate Vendémiaire will make a practical contribution to building trust and consolidating friendship between the people of Vietnam and France, thereby contributing to the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Nguyen Minh Hung (left), Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hai Phong city, presents a gift to Lt. Col. Jean-Christophe Dherbécourt, captain of the ship (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Minh Hung (left), Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hai Phong city, presents a gift to Lt. Col. Jean-Christophe Dherbécourt, captain of the ship (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Leaders of Hai Phong city on November 12 received officers and crew members of the French Navy’s frigate Vendémiaire during the vessel’s visit to the northern port city.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Hung said friendship ship visits provide valuable opportunities for people to meet, enhance mutual understanding and strengthen connections.

Briefing the guests on the city’s development, Hung noted that Hai Phong serves as an important gateway to the sea for northern Vietnam and boasts a rich history and distinctive cultural identity.

The city is promoting its marine economy, logistics services and modern industries in tandem with green transition, environmental protection and efforts to improve residents’ quality of life, he said.

Hai Phong and the French port city of Brest established a twinning relationship in 2007. Sharing strong maritime traditions, the two cities hold considerable potential for cooperation in marine research, environmental protection, culture and education.

As of the end of June 2026, Hai Phong had six French-invested projects with combined registered capital of 55.5 million USD. Its exports to France exceeded 102 million USD in the first 10 months of this year.

These results provide a foundation for further expanding cooperation, particularly in the marine economy, logistics, environmental technology and sustainable urban development, Hung said.

He also highlighted contributions by French experts, doctors and educational institutions to cooperation in healthcare, education, science and heritage conservation, saying such practical collaboration has helped nurture the friendship between the two countries' people.

Hai Phong hopes to continue receiving support from the French Embassy to promote ties with Brest and expand cooperation with French localities, organisations and businesses, he added.

vnanet-hai-phong2.jpg
The People's Committee of Hai Phong City receives a delegation of officers and sailors from the French Navy's frigate Vendemiaire (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Lt. Col. Jean-Christophe Dherbécourt, captain of the ship, thanked the city’s leaders for their warm reception, saying he is honoured to lead the officers and sailors on a visit to Vietnam’s dynamic port city.

The visit vividly demonstrates the sound defence cooperation and long-standing bonds between France and Vietnam, he said, expressing his impression of Hai Phong’s dynamic development, modern infrastructure and harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

Representatives of the French Navy delegation said the Vendémiaire’s voyages carry a mission of connecting people and fostering friendship. Through exchanges and working activities in Hai Phong, they hope to strengthen mutual understanding between the two countries’ naval forces and open up new prospects for cooperation in maritime affairs, professional and cultural exchanges.

The delegation expressed his hope that friendship and cooperation between France and Vietnam, as well as between French localities and Hai Phong, will continue to flourish, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #French Navy #Hai Phong city #maritime affairs #enhance mutual understanding Hai Phong
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