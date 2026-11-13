Politics

Vietnamese, Lao provinces work to protect shared border

At a subsequent meeting, leaders of the two provinces agreed to strengthen information sharing, maintain regular joint patrols and improve coordination in preventing cross-border crimes and managing the movement of residents across the border.

Officials from the two provinces conduct a joint patrol, inspecting border markers 604, 605 and 606, as well as the border section along the Se Pon River. (Photo:VNA)
Officials from the two provinces conduct a joint patrol, inspecting border markers 604, 605 and 606, as well as the border section along the Se Pon River. (Photo:VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Leaders of Vietnam’s Quang Tri province and Laos’s Savannakhet province agreed to strengthen border security, step up joint patrols and promote cross-border trade at their meeting following a bilateral border patrol and inspection on November 12.

The activity was attended by Secretary of the Quang Tri provincial Party Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council of Savannakhet province Bounchom Ubonpaseuth, along with officials and border forces from both sides.

The patrol covered border markers 604, 605 and 606, the Lao Bao–Den Savanh international border gate and a section of the Se Pon River from Border Post 18 to Border Post 25. The two sides inspected border markers, assessed security conditions and discussed coordination in border management.

The inspection found that all border markers remained intact and the security situation in the area was stable. Both sides also identified potential risks, including smuggling, illegal immigration and other cross-border violations.

At a subsequent meeting, leaders of the two provinces agreed to strengthen information sharing, maintain regular joint patrols and improve coordination in preventing cross-border crimes and managing the movement of residents across the border.

They also discussed upgrading border gate infrastructure, developing the Lao Bao–Den Savanh cross-border economic and trade zone, and applying digital technologies to build smart border gates and facilitate legitimate trade.

Tuan stressed that economic development must go hand in hand with national defence and security and the maintenance of a peaceful, friendly and cooperative border.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing Vietnam–Laos border agreements, raising public awareness of border regulations and working together to maintain stability and promote sustainable development in border areas.

The joint patrol and meeting are expected to strengthen coordination between the two provinces and contribute to the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos./.

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