Chairwoman of Russian Federation Council attends inauguration of joint oil and gas facilities

Hanoi (VNA) - Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, and a high-level Russian delegation attended an online ceremony to inaugurate and put into operation of production facilities operated by Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint ventures on November 12 as part of her official visit to Vietnam.



The facilities included an offshore production platform operated by the Vietsovpetro joint venture on Vietnam's continental shelf and a modernised preliminary water treatment facility operated by Rusvietpetro in Russia's Far North. The projects reflect cooperation between Zarubezhneft and the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam).



Addressing the ceremony, organised by Zarubezhneft and the Russian Embassy in Vietnam, Matviyenko emphasised that Russia-Vietnam cooperation has consistently been based on mutual respect, trust and constructive engagement. Both countries attach particular importance to promoting cooperation in the energy and fuel sectors, with state-owned enterprises Zarubezhneft and Petrovietnam playing a central role.



She noted that this year marks the 45th anniversary of Vietsovpetro, which laid the foundations for bilateral oil and gas cooperation.



Recalling the September meeting at the Kremlin between Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, she said the two leaders had agreed to expand oil and gas cooperation. The inauguration of the facilities represents a concrete step towards implementing those agreements.



According to her, both projects have benefited from the contributions of engineers, oil and gas workers and experts from the two countries, supporting sustainable economic development, expanding joint oil and gas operations and helping Vietnam build up its petroleum reserves.



Describing energy cooperation as a vivid testament to the two countries' friendship, Matviyenko affirmed their ability to work together on complex tasks for the benefit of both peoples. She also wished the joint ventures and their employees continued success and further achievements.



Cooperation between Petrovietnam and Zarubezhneft continues to serve as one of the key pillars of bilateral ties, making a practical contribution to the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Earlier the same day, she visited the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre in Hanoi.



Speaking at a working session with the centre, Federation Council Chairwoman Matviyenko described the centre as one of the prominent symbols of multi-sectoral cooperation between the two countries. In addition to scientific research, the centre also carries out educational and knowledge-sharing activities, contributing to strengthening the bonds between the two peoples.



She highlighted the importance of promoting Russian language teaching and cultural exchanges, expressing her hope that Vietnam's long-standing tradition of studying Russian will be carried forward by younger generations.



The Russian Language Olympiad, jointly organised by the two countries, has become a notable event in Vietnam's education sector since 2023, with participation nearly doubling each year, she said. This year, nearly 800 students from 10 Vietnamese localities registered, with the 100 top-performing contestants advancing to the final in Hanoi. Prize winners have the opportunity to receive Russian Government scholarships for undergraduate studies in Russia and attend a one-month Russian language course in Moscow.



The Federation Council Chairwoman expressed her confidence that the competition will serve as a starting point for more young people to pursue studies, research and career development connected with Russia.



Regarding higher education, she said more than 3,000 Vietnamese students and postgraduate researchers are currently studying at Russian institutions, while the two countries have around 500 cooperation agreements in science and higher education.



She stressed that educational cooperation and people-to-people exchanges are as important as economic and investment ties, calling for greater collaboration in education, culture and youth exchanges to pass on the traditional friendship between the two countries to future generations.



During the visit, Matviyenko also presented awards to Vietnamese winners of the Russian Language Olympiad./.

VNA