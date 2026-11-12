Politics

Phu Tho, Mongolia’s Tuv province seek to expand cooperation

The two sides also exchanged experience in industrial park planning, infrastructure development, investment attraction and industrial production management. The visit provided the Mongolian delegation with practical insights into Phu Tho’s industrial development and investment environment, while opening up opportunities for connections and cooperation between businesses and relevant agencies of the two localities.

Phu Tho strengthens cooperation with Mongolia’s Tuv province (Photo: VNA)
Phu Tho strengthens cooperation with Mongolia’s Tuv province (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – A delegation from the Citizens' Representatives Khural of Mongolia’s Tuv province, led by its Chairman Nyamaa Enkhbold, paid a working visit to Phu Tho province from November 10–12, where they engaged in talks, experience-sharing activities and field visits to explore the locality’s socio-economic development and outstanding economic and cultural models.

On November 11, the delegation visited Phu Ha Industrial Park to learn about its operations, investment environment, technical infrastructure, priority investment sectors and development orientations.

The two sides also exchanged experience in industrial park planning, infrastructure development, investment attraction and industrial production management. The visit provided the Mongolian delegation with practical insights into Phu Tho’s industrial development and investment environment, while opening up opportunities for connections and cooperation between businesses and relevant agencies of the two localities.

During talks on November 10, Chairman of the Phu Tho People’s Council Bui Duc Hinh and the visiting delegation discussed socio-economic development, operations of elected bodies, and the outcomes of bilateral cooperation, while exploring ways to further advance their friendly ties.

Hinh highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Mongolia, which has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people from both countries. He noted that the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership in 2024 had ushered in a new phase of development, creating fresh momentum for broader cooperation.

He pointed out that the two provinces have complementary strengths. While Tuv boasts advantages in livestock farming, tourism, services and trade, Phu Tho has strengths in processing industries, commercial agriculture, cultural tourism and human resources. These conditions provide a favourable basis for sharing experience, connecting specialised agencies and businesses, and pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities.

Building on existing cooperation, Hinh proposed the two sides maintain exchanges of delegations and share experience in the operation of their respective councils, while stepping up economic and trade cooperation and business connectivity. He also called for greater collaboration in agriculture, livestock farming and agro-processing, alongside expanded ties in tourism, cultural exchanges, education and training, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

At the talks, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on friendly cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit. The document builds on the cooperation framework established under a 2018 memorandum between the provincial People’s Council of former Hoa Binh province, which is now part of Phu Tho, and its Tuv counterpart./.

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