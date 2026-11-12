Vietnam News Agency - A trusted source helps int’l readers better understand Vietnam: Japanese researcher

Tokyo (VNA) - The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) plays a very significant role in communicating Vietnam’s story to the world, as its foreign-language websites not only help international readers gain a deeper understanding of the country, but also contribute greatly to shaping the image of today’s Vietnam as a dynamic, developing nation that is actively engaged with the international community, according to a Japanese researcher.



In an interview with VNA correspondents in Japan, Toshiro Nishizawa, Senior Fellow at the Graduate School of Public Policy (GraSPP) at The University of Tokyo, shared that for almost 30 years, he has been visiting Vietnam nearly every year to follow the country’s economic and social development, as well as its relationship with Japan. About a year ago, while looking for a reliable source of official information, he came across the Vietnam News Agency’s English and Japanese websites. Since then, he has been checking them every morning to stay updated on the latest developments in the Southeast Asian country.



Nishizawa said his first impression was shaped by the websites' systematic organisation and professional design. Clear layouts make information easy to find, while user-friendly interfaces and multilingual access enhance the reading experience. He also noted the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the websites' user experience.



“The accuracy and reliability of the official information, combined with the clarity of presentation, really stand out. The breadth of coverage and the timeliness of the updates are also remarkable. For foreign readers like me, having English and Japanese versions is invaluable,” he stressed.



The researcher said that he is particularly interested in news related to Vietnam–Japan relations, including the economy, diplomacy, investment, education, people-to-people exchange, and high-level visits.



The site makes it easy to access information and, importantly, to understand Vietnam’s perspective on many different issues. “For me personally, it has become an indispensable and highly trustworthy source whenever I want to learn more about Vietnam,” added Nishizawa./.

VNA