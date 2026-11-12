Society

Forum to explore strategic pathways towards 2045

The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum, to open in Paris on December 11, aims to identify the values to preserve, capabilities to build and opportunities to seize as Vietnam proactively enters a new stage of development.

Representatives of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global), the Vietnamese Embassy and several organisations and associations in France attend a press conference announcing the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global), the Vietnamese Embassy and several organisations and associations in France attend a press conference announcing the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – About 100 influential Vietnamese and people of Vietnamese origin from nearly 30 countries are expected to gather in Paris on December 11 for the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum (VGL Forum) 2026 to connect intellectual and international resources and seek strategic solutions for the country's development towards 2045.

The two-day forum, themed “Vietnam 2045: Gateways to the Future,” aims to identify the values to preserve, capabilities to build and opportunities to seize as Vietnam proactively enters a new stage of development.

Speaking at a press conference in Paris on November 11, Prof. Nguyen Duc Khuong, Senior Fellow at the University of Cambridge and Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global), called 2026 a launching pad as Vietnam looks towards the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 2030 and the centenary of the country in 2045.

According to Prof. Khuong, the strength of Vietnamese people lies not only in their qualifications, capabilities and ability to keep pace with global trends, but also in their strong attachment to their homeland and spirit of innovation.

Every individual and intellectual, regardless of their position or country of residence, can contribute to the nation's collective strength, he said.

Dr. Dinh Thanh Huong, Chief Financial Officer for CIB Securities Services at BNP Paribas France and CEO of Knowledge & Projects at AVSE Global, said the core mission of the forum is to connect high-level knowledge and translate it into concrete action through strategic reports, advisory activities, major forums, and research and development projects.

Participants will come from five main groups, including leaders of major corporations; economists, investors and fund managers; individuals with influence in culture, society, and sports; influential figures in society and politics; and experts and KOLs with influence in ideas and ideology.

The forum will also promote its “Emerging Vietnam Global Leaders” initiative to discover, honour and connect talented, promising young Vietnamese with international influence, helping prepare resources for the country's development vision towards 2045. Discussions will focus on people, social values, culture and history, science and technology, and growth and prosperity.

The first day will examine the new world order, Vietnam's rising global position and major changes shaping the future of nations, followed by discussions on infrastructure and architecture, science and technology, growth and prosperity, and social values.

The second day will focus on culture and history, while an Open Forum will broaden discussions and connect with experts and intellectuals unable to attend in-person.

Headquartered in Paris, AVSE Global is a non-profit organisation bringing together Vietnamese experts, scientists and intellectuals worldwide, along with international resources, to contribute to Vietnam's sustainable development. It has more than 300 core members in over 30 countries and a network of over 2,000 experts and 10,000 intellectuals across 10 specialised networks./.

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#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam Global Leaders Forum #overseas Vietnamese #Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts France Vietnam
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