Society

Young Vietnamese mathematician wins doctoral scholarship at University of Hong Kong

Dinh Vu Tung Lam of Vietnam has earned a doctoral scholarship in Mathematics worth more than 19,000 HKD (about 2,421 USD) per month at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), marking another milestone in his academic journey.

Doctoral student Dinh Vu Tung Lam at the University of Hong Kong (Photo: VNA)
Doctoral student Dinh Vu Tung Lam at the University of Hong Kong (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – Dinh Vu Tung Lam of Vietnam has earned a doctoral scholarship in Mathematics worth more than 19,000 HKD (about 2,421 USD) per month at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), marking another milestone in his academic journey.

The scholarship will enable the 23-year-old man to pursue a four-year doctoral programme at HKU, where he will work with professors at the Department of Mathematics. His research will focus on Cluster Algebra, a field he has pursued since 2024.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Hong Kong, Lam said that his guiding principle since high school has been never to give up and to face every challenge with patience.

That approach has helped him achieve notable accomplishments. He won a silver medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) and co-authored, with his teacher Do Thanh Son, the book “Techniques and art of solving plane geometry problems.”

While studying Advanced Theoretical Mathematics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), Lam won the university's Student Mathematics Olympiad for three consecutive years, received the S.S. Chern Class Scholarship and graduated with distinction.

Under the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP), he completed nearly 300 pages of research notes and detailed calculations, earning the Best UROP Mini-conference Paper Award in 2025.

For Lam, embarking on a doctoral journey means more than continuing his studies. It represents an opportunity to enter the demanding world of academic research, where researchers must formulate questions, persevere with difficult problems and accept periods without clear answers.

Despite his achievements, the young mathematician remains modest, describing himself simply as someone who loves mathematics and wants to pursue research seriously. He hopes his future work will contribute to Vietnam's mathematical community and enable him to pass on knowledge and experience to younger generations.

Lam said studying in an international academic environment requires not only hard work but also persistent self-study and adaptability. He has developed his own learning path by reading academic papers, attending specialised seminars and building networks with international researchers.

Discussing innovation in learning, he stressed the need to shift from passive learning to independent research thinking by asking questions, exploring new approaches and strengthening self-learning and adaptability.

Although pursuing pure mathematics, he said he believes that the discipline provides a foundation for modern technologies. Knowledge acquired at HKU could support research into the theoretical foundations of AI systems, optimisation methods and interdisciplinary projects in Vietnam.

Looking ahead, Lam plans to return to Vietnam after completing his doctoral programme to pursue teaching and research and help build internationally connected academic groups. He also expressed hope for more effective talent-attraction mechanisms, research funding and formal networks linking young Vietnamese intellectuals overseas with domestic universities and research institutes./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Hong Kong #Dinh Vu Tung Lam #doctoral scholarship #University of Hong Kong Hong Kong Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Education - Training: Mission of national innovation

Related News

Vietnamese student receives gold medal at IOAA 2026 (Photo: VNA)

All Vietnamese students win medals at IOAA 2026

The gold medalists were Nguyen Tuan Kiet from Nguyen Hue High School for Gifted Students; Le Gia Hong Minh from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted; Le Ba Tuan Viet from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Natural Sciences, Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Le Quang Tri from the High School for the Gifted under Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City; and Nguyen Quang Dung and Mai Van Khanh from Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa province.

See more

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen (front, first from left) and others look at a miniature model of Nha Trang University, Khanh Hoa province, during the visit on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Norway, Nha Trang University explore marine cooperation

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen noted that nearly three decades of cooperation with NTU reflected the evolution of Norway–Vietnam ties in Khanh Hoa, from development and educational assistance to a broader partnership encompassing knowledge, technology, sustainable aquaculture and business cooperation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presents the First-Class Labour Order to the NEU (Photo: VNA)

NEU urged to rank among world’s top 150 universities by 2030

The Government leader stressed that the country’s new stage of development placed increasingly high and comprehensive demands on reforming its development model and growth drivers, improving labour productivity and national competitiveness. Against the backdrop of rapid and complex global changes, intensifying strategic competition and emerging technologies constantly reshaping production, business and governance, the economy needed to enhance its adaptability, resilience and autonomy while generating greater added value.

Weekend train journeys feature new travel between Hanoi, Thai Nguyen

Weekend train journeys feature new travel between Hanoi, Thai Nguyen

The train consists of five soft-seat passenger carriages and one community carriage. In the latter, passengers can take part in artistic activities, enjoy tea and sample local culinary specialities made with green tea, a distinctive feature of Thai Nguyen’s tea culture.

An overview of the training course (Photo: VNA)

An Giang steps up personnel training for APEC 2027

The training courses aim to equip participants with essential knowledge of APEC and international integration, enhance their understanding of Vietnam's and An Giang's positions in the global integration process, and introduce the history, culture and traditions of An Giang and Phu Quoc, alongside the cultures, customs and communication practices of APEC member economies,

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thinh, a TU Dortmund lecturer, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Forum taps overseas Vietnamese brainpower in Germany

More than 100 scientists, experts, doctoral researchers, students and representatives of Vietnamese and German bodies and enterprises gathered at TU Dortmund University on November 8 for the 2026 Vietnam intellectuals’ forum.

Winners of the Vietnamese-Korean bilingual speaking contest, representatives of organisations and officials pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Young generation helps strengthen Vietnam–RoK friendship

Through the seminar and bilingual contest, VESAMO aimed to provide a platform for young people to share knowledge, pursue their aspirations and contribute to closer friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies and members of the Vietnamese community in Japan on November 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Japan urged to futher contribute to national development

Welcoming the Vietnamese community's efforts and contributions, the General Secretary and President affirmed that the Party and State will continue improving institutions and policies to create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to engage more deeply in the country's socio-economic development and play a proactive role as partners and co-creators in nation-building.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

2026 Vietnam Law Day marks 80 years of constitutional tradition: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau, who is also Chairman of the council, said this year’s event holds special political and legal significance as it marks 80 years of constitutional tradition, a reaffirmation of the people’s right to mastery and a pledge to build and perfect Vietnam’s socialist rule-of-law State.

Security forces and police are deployed outside the private residence of a shooting suspect in the city of Krakow, Poland, on November 7. (Photo: PAP)

No Vietnamese casualties reported in Poland shooting: Embassy

The embassy told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Central and Eastern Europe that it advised the Vietnamese community in Poland to avoid the area where the shooting occurred and strictly comply with safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Passengers board an electric bus on Cau Giay street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to put 31 more electric buses into operation

As of the end of October 2026, the Hanoi Transport Corporation had put 375 electric buses into operation across 24 routes. Of these, 281 were deployed on 17 routes in the first six months of the year, while another 94 were introduced on seven routes in October.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (fourth from right) attends the launch ceremony of the Global Media Initiative for the Joint Development of AI Application Standards. Photo: VNA

VNA proposes four consensus points, five joint actions for responsible AI use in journalism

As Vietnam’s national news agency, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is committed to providing the public with accurate, timely and reliable information. To fulfil this mission in today’s rapidly evolving digital media landscape, it has pursued digital transformation across three key areas: technological infrastructure, news production, and human resource development.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

National target programmes disburse only 11.1% of 2026 plan

The Ministry of Finance wants to tighten monitoring of all programmes and push allocation and disbursement, clear bottlenecks promptly or escalate issues beyond the other ministries' authority. Agencies and localities with weak disbursement must face inspection, pressure and correction.

Professor Masaaki Shimizu of Osaka University (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese language helps bridge cultures between Vietnam, Japan

Professor Masaaki Shimizu of Osaka University highlighted how opportunities to use their mother tongue and experience Vietnamese culture in everyday life enable the young people to gain a deeper understanding of their roots and serve as a bridge between the two countries, helping to strengthen bilateral cultural ties.

The 2026 online training course on Vietnamese language teaching methods for overseas Vietnamese teachers. (Photo: VNA)

Online course trains overseas Vietnamese teachers

The 2026 course has attracted 770 participants from 40 countries and territories, reflecting both the demand for professional development and the dedication of overseas Vietnamese teachers to preserving and passing on the Vietnamese language within their communities.