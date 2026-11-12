Politics

Lawmakers stress step-by-step approach to mastering UAV technology

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan said the Law on Artificial Intelligence is in place, with data safety and risk control as priorities. Data use in AI systems must comply with law and information security rules; data uploaded to AI platforms must be controlled by sensitivity.

Đinh Minh Hằng
Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan addresses the NA's second session on November 12. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan addresses the NA's second session on November 12. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Core tech mastery, strategic technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), materials and AI governance, dominated National Assembly deputies' questions to Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan in Hanoi on November 12.

AI governance tied to data safety, risk control

Quan said the Law on Artificial Intelligence is in place, with data safety and risk control as priorities. Data use in AI systems must comply with law and information security rules; data uploaded to AI platforms must be controlled by sensitivity. His ministry has focused on risk classification, an AI ethics framework and guidance for entities, enterprises and developers.

The minister said Vietnam must balance data protection and safety with technology development. AI creates opportunities but demands control of data and the risks that come with its use.

On access for older people, those with disabilities and vulnerable groups, Quan pointed to connectivity infrastructure, including telecom signals and internet lines to remote areas, plus suitable devices and digital skills training so they can actually use technology.

He highlighted the "Binh Dan Hoc Vu So" (Digital Literacy for All) initiative as a model for promoting skills. He emphasised that connectivity infrastructure, devices, and technological skills are essential for older individuals, people with disabilities, and vulnerable groups to participate in and benefit from digital transformation.

Core tech: stage-by-stage, not all at once

Asked about mastering core technology in which many materials, components and engines are still imported, and capacity in core stages, Quan said mastery must be assessed stage by stage in research, development and production.

According to him, Vietnam can design 5G semiconductor chips but still manufactures abroad. A strategic tech product integrates many stages across many fields. Vietnam has mastered some stages but cannot yet run the full research-to-manufacturing chain, especially where materials and manufacturing capacity are required.

The ministry has two tracks. The first focuses on technologies Vietnam can absorb, apply and deploy now for direct socio-economic impact, such as receiving vaccine technology for domestic manufacturing. The second is long-horizon research for technologies that cannot be mastered quickly.

Research and development of foundational technologies, including materials, is a priority in the ministry’s coming sci-tech task orientation, he said.

With data available, no need to ask for more

Quan stated that his ministry has conducted surveys in several communes and localities, identifying nearly 30 specific problems faced by commune-level officials. They have studied potential solutions for each issue and generalised these solutions for broader application.

The pilot support for solving these problems is expected to end in this December, and widespread expansion will begin in early 2027. The ministry is also continuing to survey the actual work of commune-level officials to foster knowledge and digital transformation skills.

On responsibility for building and connecting data, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang said connection has been completed for 9 of 12 key databases and 80 of 104 specialised databases under the Government’s Resolution 11.

The national population database has been connected with 17 ministries and sectors and 34 localities, serving 2.77 billion lookups and information verifications, estimated to save nearly 8,500 billion VND for the state budget. The VNeID app has more than 86.4 million citizen electronic identity accounts with 85 utilities. Since May 29, the ministry has taken over the operation of the National Public Service Portal, which has connected all 16 ministries and sectors and 34 localities and collected nearly 35 million dossiers.

Quang said the ministry is setting up coordinated working groups to support ministries, agencies and localities in cleaning data and ensuring system security and safety before connection to the National Database Centre. By the second quarter of 2027, the complete data system is expected to be finished.

He stressed the principle of entering data once, using it many times. Data must be shared and used jointly, ensuring accuracy, integrity, confidentiality, safety and transparency./.

Đinh Minh Hằng
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#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #UAVs #Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan #AI governance #NA second session
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