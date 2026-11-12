Politics

National Assembly President to attend 47th AIPA General Assembly in Philippines

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, from November 17 to 18.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, from November 17 to 18.

The working trip will be made at the invitation of Faustino “Bojie” De Guzman Dy III, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines and President of the 47th AIPA General Assembly, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA
#National Assembly #Tran Thanh Man #ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly #AIPA-47 Philippines Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (Photo: VNA)

PM to attend 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Philippines

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Manila, the Philippines, from November 14 – 17 at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines, the Chair of ASEAN in 2026.

Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at Indonesia’s Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi), grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary diplomacy bolsters ASEAN cohesion: Indonesian expert

The Vietnamese legislature has been instrumental in shaping the legal foundations for economic growth, via the adoption and revision of laws governing investment, public–private partnerships, land management and digital governance as key steps in building a more stable regulatory environment, strengthening investor confidence and supporting Vietnam’s transition toward a market-oriented economy.

See more

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the question-and-answer session at the second sitting of the 16th National Assembly on November 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA’s second session: 5 trillion VND ready for national housing fund

The Ministry of Finance has prepared 5 trillion VND (194.6 million USD) in charter capital for the establishment of a National Housing Fund, with the amount potentially rising to 10 trillion VND after three years of operation, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan told the National Assembly on November 12.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man delivers opening remarks at the Q&A session. Photo: VNA

NA begins Q&A session at second sitting

The National Assembly (NA) opened a question-and-answer session as part of its second sitting on the morning of November 12, with Government members asked to address questions directly, clearly establish their responsibilities, and specify solutions and implementation deadlines.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Japan agree on new direction for cooperation: FM

The outstanding success of top leader To Lam's Japan visit was setting a new course for Vietnam-Japan cooperation, opening up fresh opportunities in key areas where both sides have strengths and needs, and generating new momentum to translate commitments and agreements into more extensive and effective implementation.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (right) receives new Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Remco van Wijngaarden in Hanoi on November 11, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Official proposes Vietnam, Netherlands make full use of EVFTA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang expressed pleasure at the substantive and effective progress in bilateral relations in recent years, noting that the Netherlands has maintained its position as a leading EU trade partner and investor in Vietnam.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (third, left) speaks at the NA Standing Committee’s 8th session on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee scrutinises grassroots democracy bill

Lawmakers underscored the need to ensure equal and effective exercise of grassroots democracy, particularly among disadvantaged groups and residents in socio-economically disadvantaged areas, while reviewing revisions to the draft Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level at the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 8th session on November 11.

At the 11th VIetnam - Australia Diplomatic and Defence Strategic Dialogue on November 10 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia convene 11th Diplomatic and Defence Strategic Dialogue

The two sides vowed to boost two-way trade and investment, back a transparent, open, inclusive, fair, sustainable and rules-based multilateral trading system, diversify supply chains, including energy; cooperate in energy reserves, and expand sci-tech cooperation, especially in strategic technologies, AI and data security to bolster each economy’s autonomy and resilience.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Ngo Minh Nguyet (second from right) and Fernando Pereira (third from right), President of Uruguay’s ruling Broad Front (Frente Amplio – FA) coalition as well as other delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Uruguay seeks to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Ngo Minh Nguyet spoke highly of the valuable support and affection that the FA and Pereira personally have shown towards Vietnam during its struggle for national liberation and its subsequent process of national construction and development. These have provided an important foundation for fostering friendship and promoting relations between Vietnam and Uruguay.