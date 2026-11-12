National Assembly President to attend 47th AIPA General Assembly in Philippines

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, from November 17 to 18.



The working trip will be made at the invitation of Faustino “Bojie” De Guzman Dy III, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines and President of the 47th AIPA General Assembly, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA