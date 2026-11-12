☕ Afternoon briefing on November 12

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The 16th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to spend the entire day of November 12 on question-and-answer sessions as part of its second sitting, with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to answer deputies’ lawmakers for the first time.



The proceedings are broadcast live on television and radio, allowing voters and the public to follow. Read full story



- The Ministry of Finance has prepared 5 trillion VND (194.6 million USD) in charter capital for the establishment of a National Housing Fund, with the amount potentially rising to 10 trillion VND after three years of operation, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan told the National Assembly on November 12.



The information was provided during the question-and-answer session at the second sitting of the 16th National Assembly. Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh also clarified issues concerning public investment disbursement and shortcomings in bidding activities. Read full story



- Rather than simply receiving information from display boards or tour guides, visitors to Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature – Imperial Academy) now have more opportunities to explore the site independently through interactive activities, hands-on experiences and visual tools.



These approaches are enriching visits while bringing historical and cultural values closer to the public, particularly younger generations. Read full story



- Ambassadors Do Hung Viet and Chhea Keo, respective Permanent Representatives of Vietnam and Cambodia to the UN, have agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at the UN and other multilateral forums, contributing to the consolidation of their countries’ good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.



The commitment was made during a meeting on November 10, when Viet led a Vietnamese delegation to visit and extend congratulations to Chhea on the 73rd anniversary of Cambodia’s Independence Day and the founding anniversary of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (November 9, 1953–2026). Read full story

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse visit the Temple of Literature (Photo: VNA)

- Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino used the guestbook at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature – Imperial Academy) in Hanoi on October 6 to call the relic site a product of Vietnam’s cultural and educational values, saying he was “immensely proud” to visit as State leader during his official trip.



Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Brigitte Haas followed on October 19, calling the site a symbol of Vietnam’s education tradition and respect for brainpower. Read full story



- Vietnam has once again been named Asia’s Best Golf Destination at the 2026 World Golf Awards, marking its 10th coVietnam has once again been named Asia’s Best Golf Destination at the 2026 World Golf Awards, marking its 10th consecutive year receiving the title and reaffirming its enduring appeal and position on the international golf tourism map, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.nsecutive year receiving the title and reaffirming its enduring appeal and position on the international golf tourism map, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.



The World Golf Awards honour outstanding achievements in golf tourism, world-class golf courses and leading golf destinations. Established in 2014, the awards aim to raise industry standards by recognising and rewarding leading destinations, businesses and organisations in the sector. The winners are announced following a year-long voting process to identify the world’s most popular golf tourism brands and accommodation services. Voting involves golf industry professionals, media representatives and the public, with the highest-voted candidates in each category receiving the awards. Read full story



- About 100 influential Vietnamese and people of Vietnamese origin from nearly 30 countries are expected to gather in Paris on December 11 for the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum (VGL Forum) 2026 to connect intellectual and international resources and seek strategic solutions for the country's development towards 2045.



The two-day forum, themed “Vietnam 2045: Gateways to the Future,” aims to identify the values to preserve, capabilities to build and opportunities to seize as Vietnam proactively enters a new stage of development. Read full story



- Vietnam’s pepper and spice exports are expected to reach around 2.4 billion USD in 2026, representing year-on-year growth of at least 10%, according to the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA).



The positive outlook is supported by strong export performance in the first ten months of the year and prospects for the remaining months, despite uncertainties in global markets./. Read full story