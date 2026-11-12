Vietnam, Venezuela agree to hold 4th meeting of intergovernmental committee in Caracas

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai had a working session with Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Eduardo Antonio Ramirez Castro in Hanoi on November 11 to discuss bilateral cooperation and preparations for the 4th meeting of the Vietnam–Venezuela Intergovernmental Committee for Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

Highlighting positive strides in the Vietnam–Venezuela comprehensive partnership, Thai welcomed the two sides’ agreement to hold the 4th meeting of the intergovernmental committee after a prolonged interruption. He stressed that the meeting would provide an opportunity for both sides to review their cooperation and, more importantly, identify appropriate areas and orientations for collaboration in the new context.

For his part, Ramirez Castro expressed his sincere appreciation for the attention and support extended by the Vietnamese Government and people, and spoke highly of the friendship, solidarity and close ties between the two countries over the years.

He underscored the importance of the 4th meeting of the intergovernmental committee in identifying practical priority areas for comprehensive cooperation, particularly as the two countries prepare to mark the 20th anniversary of their comprehensive partnership in 2027.

The Venezuelan official proposed expanding the committee's scope to include new areas such as national defence and security, telecommunications and healthcare, in line with the socio-economic development goals of both countries.

The two sides agreed to hold the 4th meeting of the intergovernmental committee at an appropriate time in Caracas, Venezuela, with a focus on the key cooperation pillars outlined in their bilateral agenda for 2026–2030./.