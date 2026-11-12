National Assembly President asks for tangible progress on issues raised by deputies

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man has called on the Government, ministers and heads of sectors to fully take into account legislators’ opinions and promptly translate their commitments into specific tasks, solutions, implementation schedules and measurable results.



Addressing the closing of the question-and-answer session as part of the second sitting of the 16th NA on November 12, the NA President said that 65 deputies raised questions and seven had taken part in follow-up debates.



Another 43 deputies registered to ask questions but did not have the opportunity to do so. They will submit their questions to the NA Standing Committee for forwarding to Government members for written responses.



Deputy Prime Ministers Nguyen Van Thang and Ho Quoc Dung, along with the Ministers of Construction and Public Security, also took part in answering questions.



The NA President noted that the two groups of issues selected for the question-and-answer session are of major importance, directly affecting macroeconomic stability, the investment and business environment, and the mobilisation and efficient use of resources. They also concerned efforts to promote science and technology, innovation, artificial intelligence and digital transformation as new drivers of rapid and sustainable national development.



He described the atmosphere in the chamber as lively, democratic, constructive and highly responsible.



The Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers and ministers demonstrated an open-minded and responsible attitude, a firm grasp of their respective areas of management and practical requirements, and a willingness to address issues directly.



They also made commitments and proposed a range of solutions to be implemented in the coming period, NA President Man said.



Based on the questions raised by NA deputies and the answers from the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers and ministers, the NA Standing Committee will direct relevant agencies to consolidate and carefully review the issues before preparing a draft resolution.



The document will clearly specify tasks, implementation timelines and responsibilities, while ensuring feasibility, effectiveness and ease of implementation, inspection and supervision. It will then be circulated to NA deputies for comment before being submitted to the legislature for consideration and approval at the end of the current session, he added.



The NA President urged the Government, ministries and sectors to focus on removing bottlenecks in resource mobilisation, improving public investment efficiency, enhancing the investment and business environment, and advancing science and technology, innovation, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.



The NA will continue to monitor and oversee the implementation of these commitments to ensure that the issues raised during question-and-answer session bring about positive changes in practice, he stressed./.

VNA