Politics

Vietnam ready to join hands in building united, people-centred Francophone Community

Following Vietnam’s participation in the 19th summit in France in 2024, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at this year’s event reaffirmed the country’s consistent regard for the Francophone Community and reflects its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, as well as proactive and active international integration, in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam stands ready to work with other members to build a united, dynamic and people-centred Francophone Community, where diversity serves as a strength for cooperation and development, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong has said.

In an interview with the press ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s working trip to Cambodia to attend the 20th Francophonie Summit, Cuong said the trip is of great significance in both multilateral and bilateral terms.

Following Vietnam’s participation in the 19th summit in France in 2024, General Secretary and President Lam’s attendance at this year’s event reaffirmed the country’s consistent regard for the Francophone Community and reflects its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, as well as proactive and active international integration, in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

As the Francophone Community connects countries across several continents with diverse interests and levels of development, Vietnam hopes to work with other members to promote dialogue, strengthen solidarity and expand cooperation with partners in support of national development, the Deputy FM noted.

He said that the leader is expected to share Vietnam’s views on major issues facing the Francophone Community and deliver remarks at the opening session of FrancoTech, an initiative promoting economic, scientific, technological and innovation cooperation among members.

Cuong highlighted the bilateral significance of the summit, which is being held in Cambodia, the second time in the Asia-Pacific region, following the seventh Francophonie Summit in Hanoi in 1997. General Secretary and President Lam's attendance demonstrates Vietnam’s regard for and support of Cambodia as the host country, he said.

His planned meetings and exchanges with Cambodian leaders will help strengthen political trust, enhance coordination at regional and international forums, and deepen the two countries’ traditional friendship, good neighbourliness, and comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.

The trip will also provide an opportunity for General Secretary and President Lam to meet leaders of many Francophone countries, particularly those in Africa, to exchange views in broad directions for enhancing substantive and effective cooperation between Vietnam and these countries.

Regarding Vietnam’s role in the Francophone Community, Cuong described the country as an active and responsible member that has made positive contributions to deepening the Community’s agenda and expanding the scope of its cooperation.

He cited the seventh summit in Hanoi in 1997 as a major milestone. It was the first summit to be held in Asia and the occasion on which member countries elected the first Secretary-General of the OIF. At the event, Vietnam proposed promoting economic cooperation, helping expand the community’s activities beyond traditional areas such as language and culture to include economic and social development.

Since then, Vietnam has continued to serve as a bridge for Francophone cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, promoting collaboration in education, training, research and human resource development. It has also contributed to the formulation and implementation of cooperation strategies and programmes, as well as providing resources and personnel for Francophone institutions.

Hanoi is now home to the OIF’s Asia-Pacific Regional Office, while the Asia-Pacific Francophone Centre is based in Ho Chi Minh City. Both institutions help promote French-language training and Francophone cooperation in the region.

At the upcoming summit, Vietnam will focus on two priorities, Cuong said. The first is to work with other members to uphold peace, stability, dialogue and confidence-building, while promoting the peaceful settlement of differences and disputes on the basis of international law, the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international relations.

The second is to align Francophone cooperation more closely with members’ development needs. Alongside traditional strengths in language, culture and education, cooperation should be expanded into economics, science, technology, innovation and human resource development.

He stressed that cooperation priorities must be translated into concrete programmes and outcomes to ensure that Francophone cooperation delivers tangible benefits to the people.

On Vietnam’s messages and expectations for the future of Francophone cooperation, Cuong said General Secretary and President Lam is expected to share the country’s views on the close relationship between peace and development, in line with the summit’s theme.

Having experienced war and now striving to advance, Vietnam deeply understands the value of peace, he said, adding that peace and stability were prerequisites for development, while sustainable and inclusive development that benefits all people provided the foundation for lasting peace.

The Francophone Community, bringing together members with diverse geographical, cultural and development backgrounds who share common values of peace, solidarity and dialogue, provides a foundation for stronger connections and greater contributions to joint efforts for peace and development, Cuong noted.

Vietnam hopes the summit will provide fresh impetus for reforming the Community’s activities and identifying practical and feasible cooperation priorities for the future. Its organisation in the Asia-Pacific region also offers an opportunity to strengthen links between Francophone members in Asia and those in Africa, Europe and other regions, he added./.

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