Politics

Party General Secretary, President To Lam receives Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji

The top leader expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of his recent visit to Japan, particularly the adoption of the Vietnam–Japan Joint Vision Statement. He said the agreements and commitments reached during the visit would provide fresh impetus for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries to develop in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Governor of Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji in Hanoi on November 12, during the latter’s visit to Vietnam.

Yuji is in Vietnam to attend economic, cultural and tourism exchange activities in central Da Nang city and Hanoi capital, including the Kanagawa Festival 2026, scheduled to take place at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi from November 14–15.

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his pleasure at meeting Kuroiwa again shortly after his successful official visit to Japan, which included a visit to Kanagawa prefecture. He thanked the prefectural authorities and people for their warm and cordial reception, and commended the governor for his dedication and positive contributions to promoting friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

The top leader expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of his recent visit to Japan, particularly the adoption of the Vietnam–Japan Joint Vision Statement. He said the agreements and commitments reached during the visit would provide fresh impetus for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries to develop in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner.

In this regard, General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of the results of cooperation between Kanagawa prefecture and Vietnamese localities and businesses, particularly in high technology, semiconductors, healthcare and cultural exchanges.

Given the strong political trust, close ties and considerable cooperation potential between Kanagawa and Vietnam, as well as Kuroiwa’s affection for Vietnam, the General Secretary and President expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would see further opportunities for growth in the time ahead.

Welcoming Kanagawa’s opening of a representative office in Hanoi, he called on the office to serve as a bridge to promote and translate cooperation orientations into concrete outcomes.

The top leader also wished the Kanagawa Festival 2026 success, describing it as a meaningful cultural exchange that would help deepen mutual understanding, strengthen bonds and foster friendship between the people of the two countries.

For his part, Kuroiwa thanked Vietnamese leaders for their attention and goodwill towards Kanagawa, as well as for the opportunity to welcome General Secretary and President Lam and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam during their recent visit to the prefecture.

Briefing his host on the longstanding cooperation between Kanagawa and Vietnam since 2013, Kuroiwa said the sustained efforts to organise annual Kanagawa festivals in Vietnam and Vietnam festivals in Kanagawa over the years have played an important role in fostering mutual understanding between the two nations' people and laying a foundation for the cooperation results achieved today.

The governor affirmed that Kanagawa attaches importance to cooperation with Vietnam and would make every effort to expand ties across all fields. He expressed his confidence that the prefecture’s representative office in Hanoi and the Kanagawa Festival 2026 would help strengthen connections, promote substantive cooperation and expand exchanges between the Japanese and Vietnamese people.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam called on Kuroiwa to continue promoting cooperation between Kanagawa and Vietnamese localities, particularly Hanoi, Da Nang and Hung Yen, in the fields of economy, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Party General Secretary #President To Lam #Japan #Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnam’s top leader concludes official visit to Japan

Vietnam’s top leader concludes official visit to Japan

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and the high-level Vietnamese delegation left Tokyo on the afternoon of November 11 (local time), concluding their four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.

See more

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to join hands in building united, people-centred Francophone Community

Following Vietnam’s participation in the 19th summit in France in 2024, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at this year’s event reaffirmed the country’s consistent regard for the Francophone Community and reflects its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, as well as proactive and active international integration, in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko in Hanoi on November 12. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives Chairwoman of Russia’s Federaion Council

General Secretary and President Lam urged the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia to continue close coordination with Vietnam's National Assembly, making full use of the legislature's role in refining legal frameworks, overseeing and promoting the implementation of bilateral agreements, and supporting ministries, sectors and localities in specific areas of cooperation, particularly strengthening connections between localities, businesses and people of the two countries.

Phu Tho strengthens cooperation with Mongolia’s Tuv province (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho, Mongolia’s Tuv province seek to expand cooperation

The two sides also exchanged experience in industrial park planning, infrastructure development, investment attraction and industrial production management. The visit provided the Mongolian delegation with practical insights into Phu Tho’s industrial development and investment environment, while opening up opportunities for connections and cooperation between businesses and relevant agencies of the two localities.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung answers NA deputies' questions on November 12. (Photo: VNA)

PM outlines resource mobilisation solutions for growth targets

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said the Government has formulated a five-year socio-economic development programme in line with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, together with an action programme for its implementation. On that basis, the Government draws up annual socio-economic development plans, setting growth targets and resource mobilisation goals.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan addresses the NA's second session on November 12. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers stress step-by-step approach to mastering UAV technology

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan said the Law on Artificial Intelligence is in place, with data safety and risk control as priorities. Data use in AI systems must comply with law and information security rules; data uploaded to AI platforms must be controlled by sensitivity.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the question-and-answer session at the second sitting of the 16th National Assembly on November 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA’s second session: 5 trillion VND ready for national housing fund

The Ministry of Finance has prepared 5 trillion VND (194.6 million USD) in charter capital for the establishment of a National Housing Fund, with the amount potentially rising to 10 trillion VND after three years of operation, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan told the National Assembly on November 12.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man delivers opening remarks at the Q&A session. Photo: VNA

NA begins Q&A session at second sitting

The National Assembly (NA) opened a question-and-answer session as part of its second sitting on the morning of November 12, with Government members asked to address questions directly, clearly establish their responsibilities, and specify solutions and implementation deadlines.