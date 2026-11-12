Top leader receives Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received in Hanoi on November 12 Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko, discussing measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Welcoming Chairwoman Matviyenko, along with the high-level Russian delegation, the General Secretary and President highlighted the significance of her visit in consolidating the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia. He expressed his appreciation for the Russian delegation's goodwill towards Vietnam and Matviyenko's longstanding contributions to fostering bilateral cooperation, particularly through parliamentary channels.



He affirmed that Vietnam consistently follows developments in Russia and welcomes the positive progress in bilateral cooperation. Vietnam wishes to work with Russia to effectively implement high-level agreements and deepen bilateral ties in a manner that serves the interests of both countries’ people.



On the occasion, the top Vietnamese leader conveyed his regards to President Vladimir Putin and expressed his hope for further meetings with Russian leaders.



He noted that amid the current global landscape, both countries face development opportunities and challenges. Therefore, it is important to seize opportunities to continuously promote and expand cooperation, supporting their development goals, strengthening national capacity, autonomy and self-reliance, and contributing to global peace, stability and development.



At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R), and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam urged the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia to continue close coordination with Vietnam's National Assembly, making full use of the legislature's role in refining legal frameworks, overseeing and promoting the implementation of bilateral agreements, and supporting ministries, sectors and localities in specific areas of cooperation, particularly strengthening connections between localities, businesses and people of the two countries.



The host also welcomed plans for Vietnam's National Assembly and Russia's Federation Council to sign a joint action programme during the visit, aimed at bringing about substantive progress in cooperation between the two legislative bodies.



Chairwoman Matviyenko, for her part, affirmed that the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia has always maintained special sentiments towards Vietnam and support efforts to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. It stands ready to work with Vietnam's National Assembly to advance the implementation of high-level agreements, particularly in economic – trade, and energy - oil and gas fields.



Highlighting the value of the friendship nurtured by generations of people in both countries, she expressed her wish to expand cooperation in culture, education, tourism, youth exchanges and ties between localities, helping pass on the close bonds between Vietnam and Russia to future generations.



Both host and guest agreed to maintain regular exchanges and contacts through various channels, while further promoting parliamentary cooperation as a bridge within the framework of bilateral relations.



They also agreed to advance practical cooperation programmes that deliver tangible benefits to people, localities and businesses, with an immediate focus on developing specific measures to strengthen people-centred cooperation and make the most of the potential of both countries./.