Top Vietnamese leader to attend 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in China

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen and hold bilateral engagements in China from November 17 to 20.



The trip will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping and his spouse, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam./.

VNA