Vietnam, US seek to expand cooperation in air cargo and logistics

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang received Chief Executive Officer of US-based Atlas Air Worldwide Michael Steen, and his delegation in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 12 during their working visit to Vietnam.

Giang welcomed the visit and commended Atlas Air Worldwide’s leading global position in air cargo transportation, as well as its more than 20 years of operations in Vietnam. He noted that the group has identified Vietnam as a key transit hub in its global transport network, helping enhance connectivity, ensure supply chain continuity and facilitate exports of the country’s major products.

The Deputy Minister affirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches importance to and wishes to further deepen its comprehensive strategic partnership with the US, with economic, trade and investment cooperation and supply chain connectivity serving as key pillars.

He spoke highly of contributions by the US business community, including Atlas Air Worldwide, to promoting economic cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries.

On this occasion, Giang expressed appreciation for the group’s practical support for the Vietnam War Accounting Initiative (VWAI), which contributes to joint efforts to address war legacy issues, build trust and strengthen bilateral relations.

Briefing his guest on Vietnam’s development orientations in the new period, Giang said the country is striving to achieve high and sustainable economic growth and become an important regional hub for industrial manufacturing and logistics.

To meet rising demand for transport and international connectivity, the Vietnamese Government is accelerating the implementation of plans for airport and aviation infrastructure development, with a focus on strategic projects such as Long Thanh and Gia Binh international airports and the expansion of Noi Bai International Airport. These efforts are aimed at positioning Vietnam as an international cargo transit and logistics hub.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stand ready to support and create favourable conditions for US businesses, including Atlas Air Worldwide, to expand their stable, long-term and effective investment and business operations in Vietnam, particularly in aviation, transportation and logistics.

For his part, Steen expressed his impression of Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and growth prospects. He spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government’s strategic vision and efforts to develop aviation and logistics infrastructure and improve the investment and business environment.

Identifying Vietnam as one of Atlas Air Worldwide’s key strategic markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Steen expressed the group’s desire to expand its long-term operations in the country and strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese competent agencies and partners, thereby contributing to enhancing air cargo capacity, improving supply chain connectivity and promoting trade between Vietnam and the US, as well as other international markets.

Giang called on Atlas Air Worldwide to continue serving as a bridge and work with the US business community to convey positive messages to the US administration and Congress in support of consolidating and developing the Vietnam–US comprehensive strategic partnership.

He also urged the group to support efforts to advance negotiations on a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement towards outcomes that bring harmony and mutual benefits to people and businesses in both countries.

The Deputy Minister welcomed and invited the group’s leaders to actively participate in the APEC CEO Summit and other activities during APEC Year 2027, which Vietnam will host./.