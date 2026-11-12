Politics

Vietnam, Russia agree to further deepen parliamentary cooperation

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, NA President Man called on the two sides to continue effectively implementing the cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Federation Council; maintain regular exchanges and meetings between leaders of the two legislatures, their committees, friendship parliamentary groups, young parliamentarians and women parliamentarians; and strengthen the sharing of legislative experience.

An overview of the talks between National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko in Hanoi on November 12. (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the talks between National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko in Hanoi on November 12. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko agreed on various measures to further deepen bilateral parliamentary cooperation during their talks in Hanoi on November 12.

Highlighting the important political significance of Matviyenko's visit in strengthening ties between the two legislative bodies and the two countries, NA President Man said it provides an opportunity for both sides to review and step up the implementation of the joint statement on further strengthening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period, as well as commitments and agreements reached during the state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in September 2026.

He expressed his appreciation for the goodwill, attention and positive contributions of the Federation Council and Matviyenko personally to the traditional friendship, mutual trust and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, NA President Man called on the two sides to continue effectively implementing the cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Federation Council; maintain regular exchanges and meetings between leaders of the two legislatures, their committees, friendship parliamentary groups, young parliamentarians and women parliamentarians; and strengthen the sharing of legislative experience.

He emphasised the need to improve legal frameworks and promote the supervisory and monitoring roles of the two legislatures, creating favourable conditions for the two governments, ministries, sectors, localities and agencies to enhance cooperation and implement signed documents.

The top legislator proposed the two legislatures actively coordinate efforts to address legal obstacles and facilitate cooperation in trade, investment, energy and oil and gas, science and technology, education and training, culture, people-to-people exchanges and links between localities.

For her part, Matviyenko affirmed that the Federation Council has always held special affection for Vietnam and attached great importance to its relations with the Vietnamese National Assembly. It supports stronger ties between the Russian State Duma and the Vietnamese legislature and wishes to further expand inter-parliamentary cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

She reviewed and praised the cooperation achievements between the two legislative bodies in recent years, affirming the Federation Council’s readiness to coordinate to promote the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders, particularly the orientations and priorities outlined by General Secretary and President Lam during his visit to the Federation Council in September 2026.

To further promote the Federation Council’s representative role for the entities of the Russian Federation, Matviyenko proposed the two legislatures continue supporting the development of relations between localities of the two countries and expand cooperation opportunities for businesses.

Both leaders agreed that the traditional friendship, mutual trust, understanding, respect and mutual support between Vietnam and Russia have been nurtured by generations of people in both countries. They said this legacy should be carried forward and passed on to future generations through cultural, educational, youth and tourism exchange programmes and activities.

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko. (Photo: VNA)

They stressed the importance of promoting Russian language teaching in Vietnam and Vietnamese language teaching in Russia. Such efforts will help pass on the close bonds between the two peoples to younger generations while facilitating lawful travel, residence, study, work and living conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Russia and Russian citizens in Vietnam.

The two leaders affirmed their determination to deepen parliamentary cooperation, strengthen coordination between specialised agencies, improve the effectiveness of friendship parliamentary groups, enhance legal frameworks and oversee the implementation of bilateral agreements, while working alongside the two governments, localities and businesses.

They welcomed the exchange of views, negotiations and signing of cooperation documents by agencies and localities of the two countries on the occasion of the visit.

They encouraged and supported localities in expanding twinning ties and signing new cooperation agreements, while emphasising the importance of implementing and monitoring the signed documents. They called for the identification of priority areas and implementing focal points to translate agreements and commitments into concrete activities and make full use of each locality’s potential and strengths within interregional and interlocal networks and the broader framework of bilateral relations.

Against the backdrop of rapid changes in the global and regional situation, the two leaders agreed that parliamentary diplomacy and coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums have played a particularly important role in promoting dialogue and building trust for cooperation and development.

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko witness the signing and exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries (Photo: VNA)

They agreed to increase meetings, consultations and coordination at the Inter-Parliamentary Union and other multilateral parliamentary forums in which both countries participate, on the basis of respect for the United Nations Charter and international law, and in the interests of peace, stability and development.

On this occasion, Chairwoman Matviyenko conveyed to NA President Man warm greetings and an invitation to visit Russia from Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

Following the talks, Matviyenko presented NA President Man with the Federation Council’s Badge of Honor “For Contribution to the Development of Parliamentarism”, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening friendship and promoting parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

NA President Man thanked the Federation Council, describing the award as recognition not only of his personal contributions but also of the sentiments and appreciation extended to the leaders, the National Assembly and the people of Vietnam as a whole. The top legislator affirmed that he will continue working with the two legislatures to foster increasingly substantive and effective Vietnam-Russia relations for the benefit of both peoples.

Earlier the same day, NA President Man and Chairwoman Matviyenko witnessed the signing and exchange of several cooperation documents./.

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